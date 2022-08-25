ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

West Virginia COVID hospitalizations expected to decline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to level off before beginning to decline in the coming weeks, according to the state’s COVID czar. Officials had previously warned the state was on track to have 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations by Labor Day, but hospitalizations...
WVNews

Decreased demand leads to lower gas prices in Northern West Virginia, nationally, AAA reports

The northern region of West Virginia and the United States overall have seen a decrease in average gas prices this week compared to last week, according to AAA. The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is nine cents lower this week at $3.683 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price the week before was $3.772.
WVNews

Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might...
WVNews

Cecil Sypolt

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cecil B. Sypolt passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the age of 80 in Clinton Township, Mich. He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Walter R. and Gladys Faye (Auvil) Sypolt.
