WVNews
West Virginia COVID hospitalizations expected to decline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to level off before beginning to decline in the coming weeks, according to the state’s COVID czar. Officials had previously warned the state was on track to have 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations by Labor Day, but hospitalizations...
WVNews
Decreased demand leads to lower gas prices in Northern West Virginia, nationally, AAA reports
The northern region of West Virginia and the United States overall have seen a decrease in average gas prices this week compared to last week, according to AAA. The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is nine cents lower this week at $3.683 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price the week before was $3.772.
WVNews
Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might...
WVNews
5 days after fugitive shot dead at funeral, family protests; still no word from West Virginia State Police on investigation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Five days after the police shooting of an alleged fugitive at his father’s funeral, the investigating agency, the West Virginia State Police, has yet to release any information about its probe. WV News has reached out on multiple occasions seeking comment from the...
WVNews
New Jersey man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Scott V. Spina...
WVNews
Cecil Sypolt
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cecil B. Sypolt passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the age of 80 in Clinton Township, Mich. He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Walter R. and Gladys Faye (Auvil) Sypolt.
