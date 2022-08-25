ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: Two local stories about student loans

There’s been some wailing and gnashing of teeth this past week about President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive a sizable portion of student debt. People have been posting that they paid off their debts, so today’s students should do likewise. It’s a matter of responsibility. Yet many of the politicians who have cried foul themselves have had their debts in the payroll protection program (PPP) forgiven without much fanfare,
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Funeral will be Sept. 1 for Will Simpson of Hopkins

William Allen Simpson of Hopkins died Thursday, Aug. 25, at Holland Hospital. He was 46. Born Oct. 14, 1975, in Allegan, he was the son of Janis Stora and William Simpson and the husband of Amanda (Dickens) Simpson.\. Will, as he was known to many, was a mechanic by trade...
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Funeral mass Thursday for Donna Harig-Damveld, 93

Donna Donna Mae (Frary) Harig-Damveld, 93, died Friday, Aug. 26. She will be lovingly missed by her brother, Irving Frary; her children Cheryl (Larry) Banks, Debra (Reed) Lampen, Terri Van Scheltema, Ken (Rod Hall) Harig, and Pamela (Dave) Strange; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-children Greg (Mary) Damveld, Rick (Sandy) Damveld, Mary Jo Damveld, Linda (Scott) Hall, Tom (Pam) Damveld, Lois (Ed) Huver, Jr., Laura Damveld, Lanette (Joe) Einig, and their children and grandchildren.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Viking harriers race in unusual ‘Under the Lights’

The Hopkins girls’ cross-country team finished 11th among 14 teams Friday in the unusual “Under the Lights” meet at the South Christian athletic complex. The Lady Vikings amassed 291 team points, finishing ahead of Delton, Holland Black River and Holland Calvary Christian. West Ottawa won with 26.
HOPKINS, MI
City
Wayland, MI
townbroadcast.com

Vikings lose in bracket finals of Cereal City tourney

The Hopkins High School varsity volleyball team Saturday lost in the Silver Bracket finals of the Cereal City Invitational to leave its season record at 11-6-4. “This tournament allows the team to face large schools and very successful programs,” said coach Terri Wisser. The Vikings won one of three...
HOPKINS, MI

