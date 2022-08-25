ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident. KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. According to the police, the pedestrian suddenly ran out into the southbound lanes of 71 Highway, directly in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
KCTV 5

Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex

‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Man killed in Kansas City hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind. Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning. Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple...
HARRISONVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

