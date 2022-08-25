Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee charged
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
KCTV 5
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KCTV 5
2 suspects wanted in car burglaries arrested following pursuit in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two suspects wanted for breaking into several vehicles in Kansas City, Kan., are in custody following a police pursuit on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City, Kan., police say that at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received calls from people who were shopping at The Legends.
KCTV 5
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Twenty-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, and Salvador Reyes III were caught...
KCTV 5
Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Community heartbroken after teacher on bicycle is killed in hit-and-run
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have new information regarding the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed Charles Criniere as he was riding his bike in Kansas City this weekend. On Saturday morning, Ryan Corrigan lost his dear friend. “I have gone to the very spot where the...
KCTV 5
One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident. KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. According to the police, the pedestrian suddenly ran out into the southbound lanes of 71 Highway, directly in...
WIBW
Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
KCK police arrest 2 people suspected of vehicle burglaries in Village West
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, arrested two people suspected of breaking into 15 to 20 vehicles in Village West
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KCTV 5
Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex
'Everyone wanted to be his friend': Man killed in Kansas City hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind.
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KC-area man shot his girlfriend who was locked in bathroom
KANSAS CITY —A judge on Friday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the the fatal 2020 shooting of his girlfriend, Camry A. Alonzo, in her home, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Deon D. Sanders, 28, pleaded guilty earlier to charges of 2nd...
Woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing boyfriend in Sibley, Missouri
A woman who shot and killed her boyfriend in 2021 in Sibley, Missouri, because she was upset he was texting other women will spend 17 years in prison.
Independence woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting boyfriend
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
KCTV 5
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning.
