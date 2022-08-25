Read full article on original website
Related
Fire Fears Grow in Dutchess County as Drought Continues
Pardon the wordplay, but Blind Mellon would be having a field day right now in the Hudson Valley ("No Rain"... get it?). Drought conditions bring the elevated threat of wildfires, and many Dutchess County residents are worried about what that may mean this Labor Day Weekend. Wildfire Risk in New...
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Potential Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake In Catskills After Drowning
A peaceful Sunday at a popular lake in the Hudson Valley turned to tragedy. First responders rushed to White Lake in Sullivan County following reports of three people who drowned in the Catskills lake. Potential Tragedy In Sullivan County, New York. Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Husdon Valley Post...
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront
The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week." In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront. Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop,...
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Police Expected Over the Weekend in Dutchess County
An increased police presence will be noticeable during the holiday weekend. I still can't believe that Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, it just seems like summer goes faster and faster each year. Many people (including myself) are trying to get the most out of the rest of...
All the Info for Orange County Tax Foreclosure Auction Sept 2022
Updated August 26, 2022. Been hearing a bit too much lately about nearby county Tax Foreclosure Auctions? I can't seem to get enough! There are pretty much two times a year where you can find a bunch of these auctions taking place, in the Spring and in the Fall. If...
City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay
Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.
Paralyzing Polio Virus Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York after the virus was found in another county in the region. On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in Sullivan County. Polio Found in Sullivan County, New York. Analysis performed by CDC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Which Fairgrounds is Rated the Best in the Mid-Huson Valley?
This weekend, I met up with my girlfriend and a couple of her friends at the Dutchess County Fair. It was my girlfriend's first time at the Dutchess County Fair. She was not much of a fair person growing up, so the fair experience is something still relatively new to her.
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever
Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change
A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
Ulster County Dentist Who Self Prescribed Painkillers Avoids Jail
Self-prescribing painkillers led to one Hudson Valley dentist losing their medical license. Most of us are already fully aware that there's an epidemic when it comes to the misuse of opioid painkillers. Unfortunately, we all have a story of how opioids have negatively affected our lives personally or with a friend or family member.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0