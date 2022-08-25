ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Library Street Collective to celebrate 10 years with one-night-only exhibit

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSUIr_0hVNlyaD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXa2O_0hVNlyaD00
Library Street Collective's future skatepark in partnership with Jefferson East.

More than 70 artists who’ve displayed their work at the Library Street Collective gallery in Detroit will come together for a one-night-only exhibit on Friday, Sept. 2.

Olivia Guterson’s intricate floral paintings and Jason REVOK’s dripping geometrical patterns will be part of the show, dubbed It Takes a Village . Other featured artists include Charles McGee, Cydney Camp, Judy Bowman, Phillip K. Smith III, Michael Thorpe, Ryan McGinness, José Parlá, and more.


The work will be spread across LSC and sister gallery Louis Buhl & Co, located in Detroit’s trendy art alley, The Belt.

It Takes a Village is also a fundraiser for the gallery’s forthcoming public skatepark in Detroit’s East Village Neighborhood. The skatepark is a partnership with local non-profit Jefferson East and is designed by pro skater Tony Hawk and artist McArthur Binion.

It was first announced in 2021 as part of LSC’s ambitious art campus project, The Shepherd, which includes a repurposed 110-year-old Romanesque church and the Charles McGree Legacy Park dedicated to the late Detroit artist.

Both the skatepark and the Charles McGee Legacy Park are slated to open in the spring of 2023.

It Takes a Village
will be up from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Library Street Collective; 1274 Library St., Detroit; lscgallery.com .

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
58
Followers
19
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

