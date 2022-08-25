ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts

By Madison Horner
KYTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Branson, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
KOLR10 News

LOTO businesses benefit from Shootout as summer comes to close

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People from all over are heading to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend to watch the Shootout. The event, featuring high-speed boat races, is something people wait for every year. For local business owners, they said it brings in much-needed revenue as summer is coming to a close. “Shootout and Bikefest, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Medical experts in the Ozarks warn weed vapes could send toxic gas to your lungs

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new study about weed vaping shows it could send toxic gas to your lungs. Researchers from Portland State University found evidence vaping cannabinoid acetates forms a deadly gas that could injure your lungs. That toxic gas, called ketene, is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping. In 2019 researchers found ketene to be dangerous and a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak in 2020 that caused thousands of people to be hospitalized.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Branson Board#Utilities Department#Branson Utilities
bransontrilakesnews.com

Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

First Alert Weather: See flash flooding around Springfield on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro area for several hours on Monday. The heaviest rain happened around Fassnight Creek on Campbell Avenue. The rain led to several water rescues in the city. Drivers escaped high water near two separate incidents close to Jefferson and Bennett.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
KTLO

Rural MH woman arrested for stealing local mail

Erika Rorie (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A rural Mountain Home woman is accused of stealing mail from several residents in the area. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rorie was also arrested Sunday morning on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a deputy came...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
MILLER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy