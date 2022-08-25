$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts

Read full article on original website
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
KYTV
Ash Grove, Mo. receives a $50,000 grant from Missouri Department of Natural Resources to shore up its water systems
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Ash Grove is one of many towns in the Ozarks to receive thousands of dollars from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The community will use the money to improve its water treatment facilities. Melissa Mau, Ash Grove’s city clerk, said they strive for excellent...
KYTV
Flash flooding leads to multiple vehicle rescues in Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro Monday afternoon, leading to multiple water rescues and traffic issues. Two incidents happened on Bennett Street near Jefferson Avenue. One driver escaped from his side window as the water rose. “I climbed out of my window and...
KYTV
Springfield Police Chief addresses effectiveness of new hiring policies
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain to track into early next week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking some rain chances to wrap up the weekend and to kick off the new work/school week ahead. Even with the rain, plan on seasonably warm temperatures sticking around through much of next week.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings in Springfield Monday afternoon
Pockets of heavy rain and plenty of lightning and thunder hit the Springfield area and the Ozarks Monday afternoon, impacting traffic in Springfield.
LOTO businesses benefit from Shootout as summer comes to close
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People from all over are heading to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend to watch the Shootout. The event, featuring high-speed boat races, is something people wait for every year. For local business owners, they said it brings in much-needed revenue as summer is coming to a close. “Shootout and Bikefest, […]
KYTV
Medical experts in the Ozarks warn weed vapes could send toxic gas to your lungs
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new study about weed vaping shows it could send toxic gas to your lungs. Researchers from Portland State University found evidence vaping cannabinoid acetates forms a deadly gas that could injure your lungs. That toxic gas, called ketene, is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping. In 2019 researchers found ketene to be dangerous and a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak in 2020 that caused thousands of people to be hospitalized.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: See flash flooding around Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro area for several hours on Monday. The heaviest rain happened around Fassnight Creek on Campbell Avenue. The rain led to several water rescues in the city. Drivers escaped high water near two separate incidents close to Jefferson and Bennett.
Tractor trailer fire closes I-49 Bella Vista Bypass
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday reports of tractor trailer fire on I-49 near 3 mile marker, the Bella Vista Bypass, alerted McDonald County E911. McDonald County Deputies, Pineville Fire and White Rock Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of traffic during event. Google Maps. We learn on scene as the trailer became fully...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers...
KYTV
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Flash flooding leads to traffic issues in Springfield
KTLO
Rural MH woman arrested for stealing local mail
Erika Rorie (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A rural Mountain Home woman is accused of stealing mail from several residents in the area. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rorie was also arrested Sunday morning on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a deputy came...
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
