New sanitation contracts to begin in November for New Orleans East, other parts of city
NEW ORLEANS — Recycling service will return to all New Orleans residents on Nov. 7, according to the head of the city's sanitation department. Matt Torri spoke with WDSU on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Southeast Louisiana. He said the storm caused a "complete breakdown" of the city's solid waste collection.
18-wheeler overturned in the Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department has reported that an 18-wheeler overturned on Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Street in the Lower Garden District on Monday. According to NOFD, the accident happened Monday morning, and it involved two 18-wheelers. That area is reported to be a level 1 hazmat due to 40 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled.
Louisiana nursing home hurricane evacuations plans questioned by state for safety
BATON ROUGE, La. — Through Hurricane Ida, the state learned just how unprepared some nursing homes were for evacuations. During the storm, 12 older adults died after being sent to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. A recent task force meeting regarding home evacuation plans submitted to the state shows...
City to conduct mosquito abatement tonight in parts of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board are conducting a mosquito abatement in the Desire, Gentilly, and Upper 9th Ward areas on Monday night. The NOMTRCB will conduct the treatments by truck between 8 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, in the following areas:. Gentilly...
Tangipahoa Parish residents credited with Hurricane Ida recovery process
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish suffered serious losses after Hurricane Ida, but by the looks of the parish, one can determine that the residents have recovered. "If you just look at Tangipahoa Parish, we've recovered," said Parish President Robbie Miller. It is a major feat. Over 20,000 homes...
Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Katrina: Comparing two devastating storms that struck on the same day years apart
NEW ORLEANS — What are the odds? Two major hurricanes, on the same day, 16 years apart?. On Aug. 29, 2005, Category 3 Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Some thought that there was no way this could ever happen again. Then, Aug. 29, 2021, Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall.
'It's criminal': Mayor of Lafitte concerned that area has no hurricane protection
LAFITTE, La. — The strongest storm on record to ever hit Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria has left its mark on the communities and surrounding marsh. In just 12 hours, Hurricane Ida destroyed the majority of homes in the area and caused an estimated 70 years of land loss when it carved through Lower Jefferson Parish on Aug. 29, 2021.
Pearl River is rising
Pearl River will go to moderate flood early September. Some flooding forecast along the River near Bogalusa and into River Gardens Subdivision. Morning lows drop into the low 70s to low 80s. Some patchy fog. Hot Tuesday. Highs near 90-low 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Some afternoon storms. No tropical weather forecast to move our way anytime soon. Medium chance tropical development for broad low near the West Coast of Africa. It may briefly become a depression within a few days. High chance tropical development broad low in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to move North of the Lesser Antilles, Stay off the US East Coast and possibly move close to Bermuda. Weak cold front gets close increasing our rain chances this weekend.
Hundreds gather for second line in memory of lives lost during Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of people in New Orleans gathered Monday to remember Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. The storm caused more than 1,800 and over $100 billion in damages. But Monday, the people of New Orleans came together in solidarity to honor those who died in that deadly...
Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know
The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday, Aug. 29, at 35.5 feet at Highway 80. The river was at 35.23 feet as...
Hot with scattered storms
NEW ORLEANS — Today is a typical August day. It is hot and humid with scattered rain and storms. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Tonight will be muggy and mild to warm with lows between 74 and 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and patchy fog is possible.
NOPD showcases new recruits in effort to re-staff department
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department showcased 12 new recruits on Monday in the wake of staffing shortages. Of the twelve new recruits, seven are from the New Orleans area. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there are under 1,000 officers working for NOPD right now and over 100 have left the department since January.
Des Allemands couple hangs wedding photo, only thing that survived Ida, in new trailer
DES ALLEMANDS, La. — Des Allemands is a small community that stretches along Highway 90, straddling St. Charles and Lafourche parishes. It's a place where many people felt forgotten in the days after Hurricane Ida, even though they were hit hard by the storm. Sherry Folse said her trailer...
Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
Evening Storms & The Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Late afternoon and early evening storms, may exacerbate local rivers and streams that remain under flood warnings -- possibly through next week. We are tracking four tropical systems. Three are a low risk for tropical development from 0% to 20% over the next five days. https://kubrick.htvapps.com/htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/images/dynamic/wdsu/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=900:*
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
