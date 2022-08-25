ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

18-wheeler overturned in the Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department has reported that an 18-wheeler overturned on Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Street in the Lower Garden District on Monday. According to NOFD, the accident happened Monday morning, and it involved two 18-wheelers. That area is reported to be a level 1 hazmat due to 40 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City to conduct mosquito abatement tonight in parts of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board are conducting a mosquito abatement in the Desire, Gentilly, and Upper 9th Ward areas on Monday night. The NOMTRCB will conduct the treatments by truck between 8 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, in the following areas:. Gentilly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

'It's criminal': Mayor of Lafitte concerned that area has no hurricane protection

LAFITTE, La. — The strongest storm on record to ever hit Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria has left its mark on the communities and surrounding marsh. In just 12 hours, Hurricane Ida destroyed the majority of homes in the area and caused an estimated 70 years of land loss when it carved through Lower Jefferson Parish on Aug. 29, 2021.
LAFITTE, LA
WDSU

Pearl River is rising

Pearl River will go to moderate flood early September. Some flooding forecast along the River near Bogalusa and into River Gardens Subdivision. Morning lows drop into the low 70s to low 80s. Some patchy fog. Hot Tuesday. Highs near 90-low 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Some afternoon storms. No tropical weather forecast to move our way anytime soon. Medium chance tropical development for broad low near the West Coast of Africa. It may briefly become a depression within a few days. High chance tropical development broad low in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to move North of the Lesser Antilles, Stay off the US East Coast and possibly move close to Bermuda. Weak cold front gets close increasing our rain chances this weekend.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know

The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday, Aug. 29, at 35.5 feet at Highway 80. The river was at 35.23 feet as...
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Hot with scattered storms

NEW ORLEANS — Today is a typical August day. It is hot and humid with scattered rain and storms. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Tonight will be muggy and mild to warm with lows between 74 and 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and patchy fog is possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD showcases new recruits in effort to re-staff department

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department showcased 12 new recruits on Monday in the wake of staffing shortages. Of the twelve new recruits, seven are from the New Orleans area. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there are under 1,000 officers working for NOPD right now and over 100 have left the department since January.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Evening Storms & The Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Late afternoon and early evening storms, may exacerbate local rivers and streams that remain under flood warnings -- possibly through next week. We are tracking four tropical systems. Three are a low risk for tropical development from 0% to 20% over the next five days. https://kubrick.htvapps.com/htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/images/dynamic/wdsu/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=900:*
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

