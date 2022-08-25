Pearl River will go to moderate flood early September. Some flooding forecast along the River near Bogalusa and into River Gardens Subdivision. Morning lows drop into the low 70s to low 80s. Some patchy fog. Hot Tuesday. Highs near 90-low 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Some afternoon storms. No tropical weather forecast to move our way anytime soon. Medium chance tropical development for broad low near the West Coast of Africa. It may briefly become a depression within a few days. High chance tropical development broad low in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to move North of the Lesser Antilles, Stay off the US East Coast and possibly move close to Bermuda. Weak cold front gets close increasing our rain chances this weekend.

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO