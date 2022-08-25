ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
CoinDesk

On-Chain vs. Off-Chain Transactions: What’s the Difference?

Blockchain technology provides a secure and open solution for transactions on-chain. For users seeking speed, anonymity and cost efficiency, conducting a transaction off-chain might make sense. Blockchain technology can be used to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions without the need for a trusted third party like a bank. “On-chain” transactions carried out...
CoinDesk

Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation

Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K

Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk

Argentina's Mendoza Province Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies for Tax Payments

The Argentine province of Mendoza has enabled the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies, its tax authority announced on Saturday. With a population of more than 2 million, Mendoza is the fifth-largest territory in the country. According to instructions published by Mendoza's government, users will be able to pay with any...
