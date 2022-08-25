Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
The AVAX token dropped to its lowest price since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying that some...
On-Chain vs. Off-Chain Transactions: What’s the Difference?
Blockchain technology provides a secure and open solution for transactions on-chain. For users seeking speed, anonymity and cost efficiency, conducting a transaction off-chain might make sense. Blockchain technology can be used to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions without the need for a trusted third party like a bank. “On-chain” transactions carried out...
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation
Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
CoinSwitch CEO, in Wake of Searches by Indian Authorities, Says the Crypto Exchange Is 'Fully Cooperating'
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal said Saturday "we are fully cooperating" with the Enforcement Directorate, two days after searches at five locations by the financial crimes agency. Disclosing the news of the searches on Thursday, the Bangalore cell of India's Enforcement Directorate told CoinDesk "Searches were conducted...
Court Rejects Central African Republic’s Plan to Offer Citizenship for Crypto Investment: Report
The high court of the Central African Republic (CAR) has denied the government’s plan to offer citizenship, land and valuable minerals to investors who purchase $60,000 of its government-supported cryptocurrency, the sango coin, saying that the proposal is unconstitutional, according to a report from Bloomberg. The court said that...
First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K
Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
Brazil’s Largest Private Bank, Itaú, Selected by Central Bank to Develop a DeFi Liquidity Pool
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Itaú Unibanco has been chosen by Brazil’s central bank to work on a decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity pool. The move comes as part...
Argentina's Mendoza Province Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies for Tax Payments
The Argentine province of Mendoza has enabled the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies, its tax authority announced on Saturday. With a population of more than 2 million, Mendoza is the fifth-largest territory in the country. According to instructions published by Mendoza's government, users will be able to pay with any...
