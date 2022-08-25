ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things We Learned From BYU’s Week One Press Conference

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football season is upon us. That also means it’s time for the weekly press conferences. Seventh-year head coach Kalani Sitake and select BYU football players addressed the media on Monday. Here are five notable things we learned from the press conference. BYU football...
Utes Fully Focused On Big Season Opener Against Florida

SALT LAKE CITY- The week we all thought would never come is finally here. The #7 Utes will be flying out to Gainesville later this week to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp. Perhaps the biggest season-opener for Utah football since their debut at the Big House in 2008.
Utes Reveal Game “22 Forever” Hand-Painted Helmets Will Be Worn

SALT LAKE CITY – Time heals all wounds, and the Utes are certainly still in the midst of healing after a particularly tragic 2021 football season. Yes, they won their first Pac-12 Title and yes, they played in an epic Rose Bowl against Ohio State, but all the happiness came after back-to-back deaths of two teammates nine months apart.
BYU Football Announces Eight Captains For 2022 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has announced their team captains for the 2022 season. A total of eight captains were tabbed to earn a captain “C” on their uniform for when BYU takes on USF this Saturday in Tampa. The eight captains include four from the offensive...
Duke Volleyball Player Speaks On Racial Slurs Received During BYU Game

PROVO, Utah – Duke Volleyball player Rachel Richardson, who was on the receiving end of racial slurs during an August 26 game at BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse, has opened up on what happened. On Sunday, Richardson shared her story on social media. One day after, the slurs were brought...
BYU Gives Second Statement Into Racial Slurs To Duke Volleyball Player

PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics has issued a second statement regarding the racial slurs from a now banned fan to Duke women’s volleyball player Rachel Richardson during a game at BYU on Friday, August 26. “Following last night’s volleyball game, we spent hours reviewing video of the event,...
Revenge Game? BYU QB Jaren Hall Preparing To Face USF Again

PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has navigated a lot throughout his career. Hall has seen it all, from injuries to patiently waiting for his opportunity as BYU’s starting quarterback. Now entering his fifth year at BYU, Hall is the face of the BYU football program. The...
