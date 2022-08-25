ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis man convicted more than 6 years after raping woman who got separated from friend at bar

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
104.1 WIKY

Suspect Arrested in Greenwood IN High School Student Murder

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus in Greenwood, Indiana. He was just a sophomore in high school, and was identified by family as Temario Stokes Junior. Police say he was targeted. Witnesses say the suspect, identified as 18 year old...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Colts#6 Years#Played Football#Violent Crime#Broad Ripple
WRTV

Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel

27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
MyStateline.com

Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved. The 26-year-old member of the Dutch...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two arrested after deadly drive by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Two men are facing several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, after a 25-year-old was shot in the head during a drive by shooting. Jalen Dowling, 25, died on July 16 after he was shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Delphos Street.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy