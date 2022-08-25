Indianapolis man convicted more than 6 years after raping woman who got separated from friend at bar

Read full article on original website
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three counts: neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in injury and possession of […]
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor
INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters inside a second-floor bedroom of a townhome in the Aspen Chase development on the city’s northwest side.
Suspect Arrested in Greenwood IN High School Student Murder
A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus in Greenwood, Indiana. He was just a sophomore in high school, and was identified by family as Temario Stokes Junior. Police say he was targeted. Witnesses say the suspect, identified as 18 year old...
'Minor conflict' led to deadly shooting of teen in Greenwood, police chief says
The fatal shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore was caused by a "minor conflict" between him and the young man accused of killing him, Greenwood's police chief now says.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to killing woman walking home from work
Sara Blackwood, 39, died on October 11, 2020 after she was shot. Prosecutor Ryan Mears said "She was beloved by coworkers and friends for her thoughtful and curious spirit."
Man to serve 80 years in murder of beloved Indy man
A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a beloved Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel
27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved. The 26-year-old member of the Dutch...
Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
Two arrested after deadly drive by shooting in Kokomo
KOKOMO — Two men are facing several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, after a 25-year-old was shot in the head during a drive by shooting. Jalen Dowling, 25, died on July 16 after he was shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Delphos Street.
3 Dutch soldiers shot after ‘altercation’ in Indianapolis
The soldiers were visiting Indianapolis on their day off from training.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
Three Dutch soldiers injured in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning
Three people were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to IMPD. The shooting occurred near Meridian and Maryland Streets.
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
Indianapolis shooting: 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in entertainment district
The soldiers were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.
