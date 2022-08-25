PROVO, Utah – The first BYU football depth chart of the 2022 season is out. BYU faces the USF Bulls to open their final Independent tour this Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Head coach Kalani Sitake when he addressed the media on Monday around Noon (MT), didn’t initially release the depth chart. He put out a challenge to the media to try and forecast what the two and three deep would look like, and see if they could come close to his list.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO