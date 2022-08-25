Read full article on original website
BYU Football Announces Eight Captains For 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has announced their team captains for the 2022 season. A total of eight captains were tabbed to earn a captain “C” on their uniform for when BYU takes on USF this Saturday in Tampa. The eight captains include four from the offensive...
BYU Football’s Depth Chart For USF Game Has Some Subtle Changes
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU football depth chart of the 2022 season is out. BYU faces the USF Bulls to open their final Independent tour this Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Head coach Kalani Sitake when he addressed the media on Monday around Noon (MT), didn’t initially release the depth chart. He put out a challenge to the media to try and forecast what the two and three deep would look like, and see if they could come close to his list.
Five Things We Learned From BYU’s Week One Press Conference
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football season is upon us. That also means it’s time for the weekly press conferences. Seventh-year head coach Kalani Sitake and select BYU football players addressed the media on Monday. Here are five notable things we learned from the press conference. BYU football...
BYU Football Reveals Gameday Uniform For Opener At USF
PROVO, Utah – Does anything else scream that BYU football is back than a Monday uniform reveal?. Well, other things are probably more synonymous with BYU football. But the weekly Monday uniform announcement is becoming a tradition during the season. With game week upon us, the 25th-ranked BYU football...
Utah Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Florida Season Opener
SALT LAKE CITY- In a bit of a surprising move, Utah released a depth chart ahead of their big season opener against the Florida Gators. Head coach Kyle Whittingham had hinted previously during fall camp that no such information would be released ahead of the Utes’ trip to Gainesville.
Utes Reveal Game “22 Forever” Hand-Painted Helmets Will Be Worn
SALT LAKE CITY – Time heals all wounds, and the Utes are certainly still in the midst of healing after a particularly tragic 2021 football season. Yes, they won their first Pac-12 Title and yes, they played in an epic Rose Bowl against Ohio State, but all the happiness came after back-to-back deaths of two teammates nine months apart.
Revenge Game? BYU QB Jaren Hall Preparing To Face USF Again
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has navigated a lot throughout his career. Hall has seen it all, from injuries to patiently waiting for his opportunity as BYU’s starting quarterback. Now entering his fifth year at BYU, Hall is the face of the BYU football program. The...
Duke Volleyball Player Speaks On Racial Slurs Received During BYU Game
PROVO, Utah – Duke Volleyball player Rachel Richardson, who was on the receiving end of racial slurs during an August 26 game at BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse, has opened up on what happened. On Sunday, Richardson shared her story on social media. One day after, the slurs were brought...
BYU Gives Second Statement Into Racial Slurs To Duke Volleyball Player
PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics has issued a second statement regarding the racial slurs from a now banned fan to Duke women’s volleyball player Rachel Richardson during a game at BYU on Friday, August 26. “Following last night’s volleyball game, we spent hours reviewing video of the event,...
BYU Bans Fan Following Racist Allegations During Volleyball Match
SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU Athletic Department announced that they have banned a fan from all athletic venues after a Duke volleyball player’s godmother tweeted a racist experience a Blue Devil player had during Friday’s match against the Cougars. The Duke volleyball player’s godmother @LesaPamplin on...
Gionni Paul, Wife Living In A House Divided
SALT LAKE CITY- We are all used to the Utah versus BYU game drawing some angst in households come football season, but Utah versus Florida? Such is the case for former Utah linebacker Gionni Paul who jokingly tweeted out a week before game day that he and his wife, a Florida graduate, are not speaking.
