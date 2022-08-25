ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men accused of committing crimes in SCV return to court

Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court last week, receiving future dates to appear before a judge once again. A Pacoima man accused of killing his friend he met while both were in rehab together returned to court on Friday. David Alonso Figueroa,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deputies: Two pounds of fentanyl recovered in narcotics arrest

Two pounds of fentanyl were recovered during a narcotics-related arrest in Newhall last week, according to law enforcement officials. The arrests, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, stemmed from a traffic stop for reportedly expired registration on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 24400 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

