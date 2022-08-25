Read full article on original website
WATCH: Kane Brown Makes VMA History as First Male Country Artist to Perform
Kane Brown brought country music to the 2022 Video Music Awards—and made history as the first male artist of the genre to do it!. Brown performed his brand new single, "Grand," which was also up for the Song of the Summer Award, live on the Toyota stage in Fort Lee, New Jersey on Sunday night.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night. However, Depp's appearance wasn't physical; his face was digitally overlayed into the helmet of a floating astronaut (or, as the show calls it, a moon person) for multiple appearances throughout the night.
Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
Jennifer Lopez Bashes Wedding Attendee for Selling 'Stolen' Private Video From Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about a personal video from her and Ben Affleck's recent wedding ceremony being leaked against her will. According to the bride, a wedding attendee from the lavish Georgia celebration "took advantage" and "sold" TMZ a video of her singing to her new husband at their nuptials on Aug. 20.
Photos! Don’t Miss a Look at All the Fierce Fashions From the 2022 MTV Video Awards Red Carpet
The 2022 MTV Video Awards, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, took place tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey -- and Parade.com has a look at the must-see fashions from the red carpet. The awards show was one to remember with entertainment provided...
Irina Shayk Shares Tropical Vacation Photos With Ex Bradley Cooper on Instagram
Irina Shayk shocked the internet when she posted new photos of her vacation with ex Bradley Cooper. While the two share a five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and successfully co-parent her, they haven't been together romantically since 2019. Now, the Russian model posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram of...
Paris Hilton Jams to New Britney Spears Single in All Pink Sweat Suit in New TikTok
Paris Hilton may be the number one Britney Spears fan in the world—after all, she bailed on the president in favor of attending the superstar's wedding. The reality star took a moment to jam to Spears' newest single "Hold Me Closer"—a duet with Elton John, remixing his '70s classic "Tiny Dancer"—which dropped today, Aug. 26.
Jimmy Fallon Was Trending at the MTV VMAs for a Hilarious Reason
Fans couldn't enough of Jimmy Fallon at the MTV Video Music Awards. The talk show host was seen sporting a Hawaiian shirt at the awards show while rocking a scruffy beard and mustache. Though it's not his usual look, everyone really seemed to dig it as the Tonight Show host began trending on Twitter almost immediately.
Chris Evans Snuggles His Pup in Cute Instagram Post for National Dog Day
It's National Dog Day, and our favorite American icon, Chris Evans, is celebrating the occasion with his own pup. The Gray Man actor took to Instagram earlier today, Friday, Aug. 26, to share some sweet photos of his furriest friend, Dodger, cuddling close and melting hearts in the process. "In...
In Honor of 'Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,' Here Are 13 Fun Facts About the Singer
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Aug. 28 on CNN) follows the life and career of the Grammy-winning performer, 81, from her humble beginnings as a gospel singer to the heights of selling more than 100 million records. Here are some fun facts about the singer of “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “Walk On By” and “Then Came You.”
Emily Deschanel Reveals the Sweet Reason She Took Two Years Off After 'Bones' Ended
Bones star Emily Deschanel, 45, returns to TV as hospital psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis in the suspense thriller Devil in Ohio (Sept. 2 on Netflix). The eight-episode limited series is based on a true story about a doctor breaking protocol by providing refuge for a teenage girl (Madeleine Arthur) who’s fleeing a satanic cult.
14 Things to Watch Aug. 26 - Sept. 1
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Aug. 26 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
'Younger' Star Announces Pregnancy On Instagram
Younger star Nico Tortorella is going to be a father!. The actor, 34, and his wife, Bethany C. Meyers announced via Instagram on Thursday that they are expecting a little bundle of joy in March 2023. "the baby. coming 3.9 @bethanycmeyers i love you. 🕊," Tortorella wrote alongside a series...
Lady Gaga Finally Joins the ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok Trend
Lady Gaga has joined the viral TikTok trend that reminisces on one's teenage years. The singer followed in other TikToker's footsteps as she shared rebellious photos of herself on the app. The clip was set to the Wheatus track titled "Teenage Dirtbag." The first photo showcases Gaga sitting on steps...
Lizzo Jokes About Her Extreme 2022 MTV VMAs Look
Lizzo made an impressive entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, taking over the black carpet with a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress. But, of course, the singer also had a little fun with it all, joking on social media about the size of the dress. Lizzo...
It's Love-Love on the Courts in Hallmark Channel's 'Game, Set, Love'
Tennis seems to be the them this month as the pros head to Flushing, New York for the US Open.On Hallmark Channel, it's Love-Love on the courts with their latest Fall Into Love film, Game, Set, Love. The film is executive produced by tennis champ Venus Williams, who also serves as an executive producer on Unthinkably Good Things, the first film to debut under the Mahogany banner.
Reality Stars Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Janelle Pierzina, and Rachel Reilly Break Down a Chaotic 'Snake in the Grass' Episode
WARNING! The following interview gets into information from this week's episode of USA's Snake in the Grass, including the identity of the snake saboteur. Do not read further if you do not want to be spoiled about the final outcome. The four competitors on this week's Snake in the Grass...
Singer Betty Who Recalls Sweet Story From the First Time She Visited the States
We caught up with the Australian-born singer Betty Who at the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet and she shared the sweetest story right in time for back-to-school season. Back in 2007, the singer-songwriter moved to the United States to attend Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan. But before she relocated to the U.S., she first attended an American summer camp.
Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Kisses Rapper at the MTV VMAs
“All the mamas” sure do love Yung Gravy. The rapper, 26, and Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling, 42, turned heads as they made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs on Sunday evening. The duo—who rocked matching lilac outfits—packed on the PDA at the event, even sharing...
