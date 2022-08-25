ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at the MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night. However, Depp's appearance wasn't physical; his face was digitally overlayed into the helmet of a floating astronaut (or, as the show calls it, a moon person) for multiple appearances throughout the night.
NEWARK, NJ
Parade

Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31

Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Jimmy Fallon Was Trending at the MTV VMAs for a Hilarious Reason

Fans couldn't enough of Jimmy Fallon at the MTV Video Music Awards. The talk show host was seen sporting a Hawaiian shirt at the awards show while rocking a scruffy beard and mustache. Though it's not his usual look, everyone really seemed to dig it as the Tonight Show host began trending on Twitter almost immediately.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

14 Things to Watch Aug. 26 - Sept. 1

Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Aug. 26 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

'Younger' Star Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

Younger star Nico Tortorella is going to be a father!. The actor, 34, and his wife, Bethany C. Meyers announced via Instagram on Thursday that they are expecting a little bundle of joy in March 2023. "the baby. coming 3.9 @bethanycmeyers i love you. 🕊," Tortorella wrote alongside a series...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Lady Gaga Finally Joins the ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok Trend

Lady Gaga has joined the viral TikTok trend that reminisces on one's teenage years. The singer followed in other TikToker's footsteps as she shared rebellious photos of herself on the app. The clip was set to the Wheatus track titled "Teenage Dirtbag." The first photo showcases Gaga sitting on steps...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Lizzo Jokes About Her Extreme 2022 MTV VMAs Look

Lizzo made an impressive entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, taking over the black carpet with a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress. But, of course, the singer also had a little fun with it all, joking on social media about the size of the dress. Lizzo...
MUSIC
Parade

It's Love-Love on the Courts in Hallmark Channel's 'Game, Set, Love'

Tennis seems to be the them this month as the pros head to Flushing, New York for the US Open.On Hallmark Channel, it's Love-Love on the courts with their latest Fall Into Love film, Game, Set, Love. The film is executive produced by tennis champ Venus Williams, who also serves as an executive producer on Unthinkably Good Things, the first film to debut under the Mahogany banner.
TENNIS
