ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Makeshift boat washes ashore in Hollywood Beach

By Olivia Lloyd, Joe Cavaretta, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQmFA_0hVNkcNG00
Ana Beaumier looks over a raft that washed ashore on Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A small, unoccupied boat was found on the shores of Hollywood Beach Thursday morning.

The makeshift boat, which appeared to be made from Styrofoam and wood, was filled with water bottles and had orange markings on it.

Deanna Bettineschi, the public information manager for the Hollywood Beach Police Department, said the Public Works Department received a call about the boat north of Sheridan Street and Hollywood North Beach Park and came to pick it up. She said they couldn’t make out the markings on the side of the boat and didn’t know where it had come from.

The Coast Guard had not received word of the raft washing ashore.

A Twitter user who posted pictures of the raft at 8:15 a.m. theorized it had come from Cuba, although this hasn’t been confirmed. In addition to the water bottles, sacks of a Cuban brand of flour were found in the boat.

Ana Beaumier, who lives in a nearby condo, stepped into the water to take a closer look at the boat. She put her hands on it and said a prayer.

“It washed ashore at Freedom Street,” she said. “I hope they made it.”

Beaumier emigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in 1961. She marveled at the engineering of the mostly-Styrofoam vessel, which was about the size of a Fiat 500.

After the boat was taken away, a small piece of wood that had been used as the rudder remained. Beaumier picked it up and decided to keep it. Rather than be destroyed, the vessel should be in a museum, she said.

Staff writer Olivia Lloyd can be reached at olloyd@SunSentinel.com . Photojournalist Joe Cavaretta can be reached at jcavaretta@SunSentinel.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Bodies of 2 fishermen who fell in water found in west Boca Raton

PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen whose bodies were later recovered in west Boca Raton. Authorities said the two men fell into the water while fishing in a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades. Police searched by...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon

Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Hollywood, FL
Cars
City
Hollywood, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two fishermen drown at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned on Sunday at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in unincorporated Boca Raton, just north of the Palm Beach County-Broward County line. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said that a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.  Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Beach#Beach Park#Hollywood North#North Beach#Washed Ashore#Vehicles#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#The Coast Guard#Cuban
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?

Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things to do this week in South Florida: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Daddy Yankee, dining deals in Delray, Boynton

The Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive in South Florida this week on a world tour that has defined the summer concert season wherever it has stopped, greeted by enthusiastic reviews that seem to welcome back a band that never left. Clearly the Chili Peppers are experiencing a period of unique energy and fertility. In April, RHCP released the double album “Unlimited Love,” and in July they let it be ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Daddy’s dead:’ Jury hears more unsettling details about Parkland gunman’s troubled childhood

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Lynda Cruz saw her son run from the den of their Parkland home to his bedroom, crying. “Nikolas, what happened?” she asked, trying to comfort him. “Daddy yelled at you?” The boy looked up at her and answered in a calm voice: “No. Daddy’s dead.” Defense lawyers in the sentencing trial of ...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy