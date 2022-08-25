ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bulls sign 2022 first-round pick defender Matt Nocita

By Sportsnaut
The New York Red Bulls signed defender Matt Nocita, their first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

The contract announced Thursday runs through Dec. 31 and includes club options for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Nocita, 22, was the seventh overall pick in the draft after four seasons at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“We were really impressed with Matt in his time with Navy,” said NYRB sporting director Denis Hamlet. “We are looking forward to having Matt with us and having him help us accomplish our goals on the field.”

The California native was a three-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year. Nocita scored six goals and added two assists in 59 starts for Navy.

“We have been really happy with what Matt has shown over the last month,” said Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber. “We are really excited to add him to our roster.”

–Field Level Media

