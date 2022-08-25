ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Lil Tjay Posts Update After Shooting: “Most People Don’t Survive It”

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beu4h_0hVNkLZ100

A billboard appeared in the Bronx a few days ago with a message from rapper Lil TJay : “I’m back.” Now the New York native has spoken out for the first time since surviving a nearly-fatal shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey on June 22nd.

Tjay posted a video to his Instagram account on Wednesday (August 24), where he revealed that he survived seven shots in the nearly-fatal incident. “I just want to say thanks for the love, thanks for the support, I’ve been looking at the DMs,” Tjay said in the clip. “Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here for a reason. New music coming soon, we’re going to come back stronger than ever. I love y’all.”

More from VIBE.com

The 21-year-old rapper and a 22-year-old man named Antoine Boyd were shot at a NJ shopping plaza called 14 The Promenade. Tjay immediately underwent emergency surgery as a result of injuries. In the Instagram clip, Tjay can be seen wearing a neck brace.

Related Story

Lil Tjay's Shooting Suspect Arrested Following Robbery Attempt

According to the Bergen County prosecutor’s office , Mohamed Konate, 27, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons-related offenses. Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez, who were with Tjay at the time of the incident, were also arrested for unlawful weapon possession. Konate’s extradition to New Jersey is pending.

Get well soon Lil Tjay!

Comments / 1

Related
fox5ny.com

Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#New Jersey#Extradition#Violent Crime#Tjayyyy#Nj
PIX11

Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.  The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot in lobby of Brooklyn NYCHA complex

A 51-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of a troubled Brooklyn NYCHA complex — a year after another fatal shooting in the same entryway, cops said Sunday. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest in the lobby of the Linden Houses building on Wortman Ave. near Van Siclen Ave. in East New York about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The wounded man was rushed to Brookdale ...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Late Night NYC Shootings Leaves Two Dead, Three Injured

At least two people are dead and three more are injured in a pair of late-night shootings in New York City Saturday night. The New York City Police Department said that a 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were ambushed while sitting in the car just after midnight near the Bronx. The woman was fatally shot in the head and the “uncooperative” man is currently in stable condition at a local hospital—though no arrests have been made in the incident. Hours later, police took a 22-year-old into custody pending charges in connection with the 4 a.m. shooting in the Bronx where three men were shot following a dispute—and 22-year-old Joshua Thomas was killed. Another 22-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 25-year-old was hit in the left leg. Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD

A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

16-year-old arrested in shooting death of NYCHA employee

NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
BRONX, NY
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mural Defaced In Brooklyn

A mural of The Notorious B.I.G. was defaced on Thursday night (Aug. 25) in the late rap icon’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The black-and-white mural, which is located at the intersection of Saint James Place and Fulton Street, was splattered with red paint, reports News 12 Brooklyn. The culprit also spray-painted the words “East Coast” on the mural. News of the crime left local residents in shock, with many voicing their disappointment that such an act could be committed in the very neighborhood the rapper helped put on the map during his successful, yet brief career. More from VIBE.comJ. Cole's '2014...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Vibe

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy