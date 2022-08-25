ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hd34M_0hVNk8Ap00

On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”

The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of use and an investigation launched. The message raised concerns that a voter had tried to tamper with it by inserting an off-the-shelf thumb drive.

The incident heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Even unsuccessful breaches, like the apparent one in the county south of Colorado Springs, could become major problems in the November general election, when turnout will be greater and the stakes higher — causing delays at polling places or sowing the seeds of misinformation campaigns.

Activists who promote the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have been traveling the country peddling a narrative that electronic voting machines are being manipulated. They have specifically targeted equipment made by Dominion Voting Systems, which has filed several defamation lawsuits and said that post-election reviews in state after state have shown its tallies to be accurate.

“This is yet another example of how lies about Dominion have damaged our company and diminished the credibility of U.S. elections,” company spokesperson Isabela Velasco said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Despite no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation in the 2020 election, the voting machine conspiracies have sunk in with a wide swath of Republican voters. Many of them have berated county commissions throughout the country, seeking to ditch voting equipment in favor of hand-marking and hand-counting all ballots.

The incident in Pueblo County highlights a troubling reality, that any voter propelled by conspiracy theories could try to tamper with voting machines.

“You get people motivated and activated, and who knows what they are going to come up with to fight machines they don’t trust,” said election technology expert Kevin Skoglund.

While it's difficult to stop such vigilante attempts, experts say the nation’s election infrastructure is well-positioned to detect them quickly, as the Colorado county was able to do. Not only does election security involve layers of defenses, but a majority of the country now uses hand-marked paper ballots. That means an accurate tally can be reached in case something does go wrong and the results questioned.

Perhaps more concerning is what could happen during the time election officials are investigating a suspected attack and working to validate the results. That’s when people can exploit the uncertainty and sow doubt about the election outcome.

“We’ve got so many layers of security and protections that have built over years,” said Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The bigger threats are outside infiltration, as opposed to the machines themselves, and that’s what we’re trying to prepare for — because that’s the greatest system of unknowns.”

False claims by Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was rigged have been widely debunked and discredited, with no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation substantiated nearly two years after the election. Numerous judges, some appointed by Trump, dismissed lawsuits filed after the election, while Trump’s own attorney general said the Justice Department found no fraud that would have changed the results.

Lies about the 2020 election have led to security breaches at some local election offices, including one in Mesa County, Colorado. Authorities in a handful of states are investigating whether officials provided access to their voting systems to conspiracy theorists.

Those concerns are adding to worries about the physical security of the machines, which should never be left unsecured. At polling places, the workers are trained to keep a close eye on equipment and flag anything suspicious.

Election officials also use locks and tamper-evident seals, so it becomes apparent if someone has tried to access voting equipment. Trigger alerts make machines inoperable if someone tries to tamper with them, which is what happened in Colorado on June 28.

Late in the afternoon, poll workers at the Pueblo County vote center heard noises coming from a voting booth. When a poll worker went to investigate and clean the machine, they saw the error message and notified a supervisor. Law enforcement and state election officials were immediately told of the incident.

What triggered the error message is part of the security protocols that protect voting machines.

Election officials can take measures to ensure that unauthorized devices don't infect voting equipment. They can configure their systems to recognize only proprietary devices, such as USB drives from the voting system manufacturer, or employ a system that allows connections only with devices containing a pre-authorized digital signature.

If someone attempts to insert any unauthorized USB device, an error message appears, and the machine won't work unless someone with administrator-level access overrides it.

In the Pueblo County case, the tamper-evident seal on the voting machine appeared to be disturbed. The case remains under investigation, and prosecutors are reviewing evidence.

This year, Colorado lawmakers broadened the definition of tampering with election equipment and strengthened the penalty for it. Formerly a misdemeanor offense with a penalty of up to 364 days in jail, it is now a felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

“Lies about America’s elections are causing security risks,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Any actor who tries to subvert the will of the people should be held responsible under the law.”

Federal officials have been working with those on the state and local levels to improve their security defenses since voting systems were designated as “critical infrastructure” after the 2016 election — along with banks, dams and nuclear power plants.

State and local election officials who weren’t already doing so have added locks, video camera surveillance of equipment storage locations and door access cards to limit those who can enter secure areas. Other security steps include limiting access to voting equipment to only those who need it and ensuring that sensitive systems are not connected to the internet.

“I have high confidence that jurisdictions are putting the necessary tools in place to be able to prevent and detect any kind of nefarious activities,” said Kim Wyman, who leads election security efforts at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In Pueblo County, election officials are preparing for every possibility during the November general election. Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz oversees elections as the clerk and recorder in Pueblo County, which Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost four years later.

Ortiz sees a bit of irony in efforts by those who question the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, whether it's flooding his office with record requests, demanding recounts or attempting to tamper with equipment.

“All they are doing is proving the integrity of our system,” Ortiz said.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 Midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Watching Your Ass’: School Worker Made Wild Threats to Anti-Trump Elections Official, Feds Say

A Missouri public school employee incensed by an Arizona state elections official calling Donald Trump “unhinged” is now facing federal charges over a menacing message that could put him behind bars for the better part of a decade, according to prosecutors.Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which carry maximum prison terms of five years and two years, respectively.Hoornstra, who goes by “Butch,” works as the Gainesville, Missouri, R-5 School District’s technology director, district Superintendent Justin Gilmore confirmed to The Daily Beast, declining...
GAINESVILLE, MO
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Michigan State
Pueblo County, CO
Elections
Pueblo County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

Trump demands ‘new election immediately’ in bizarre post on Truth Social

Former president Donald Trump on Monday issued a bizarre demand that he be declared the winner of the 2020 election nearly two years after he lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden, or a new election be held in the alternative.There is no mechanism in American law or history for a presidential election to be re-run, nor for the loser of an election to be declared the winner two years after the fact. But Mr Trump appeared to be ignorant of this fact when he took to his own Truth Social platform to make such an impossible demand Monday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Kim Wyman
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Electronic Voting#Election Security#Election Fraud#Election Local#Dominion Voting Systems
TheDailyBeast

If Prosecuting Trump Sets a ‘Dangerous’ Precedent—So Does Letting His Crimes Slide

America is grappling with an unprecedented choice: Should we, or should we not, indict an ex-president?. The Jan. 6 Committee has shown a ton of evidence that former President Donald Trump and various accomplices committed conspiracy to defraud the United States when he tried to stay in power after losing re-election. The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago—and Trump’s many shifting, contradictory excuses—indicate he likely committed felonies regarding the removal and concealment of national defense material, and obstruction of justice.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling issued hours earlier, in which Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish rejected thousands of signatures and said the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of the 238,000 required to qualify for the ballot. The judge’s Friday ruling reversed his own decision from a day earlier after the Supreme Court asked him to explain how he concluded that the initiative had enough valid signatures to qualify. The Supreme Court’s ruling is the last word in a weeks-long battle between initiative backers and opponents. Critics, led by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, succeeded in knocking off enough qualifying signatures for the measure to barely fail. Lawyers supporting the initiative had urged the Supreme Court to allow the measure to reach voters, saying Mikitish violated the law by letting challengers throw out more signatures than allowed.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Republican senator suggests Biden using Mar-a-Lago raid to distract from falling gas prices

A Republican senator, joining the ranks of her colleagues in spinning their party’s defence of Donald Trump after the FBI’s seizure of allegedly classified materials from Mar-a-Lago, made a particularly odd claim about Joe Biden during a recent news appearance.Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the raid and suggested that the president was somehow “using” coverage of the apparent criminal investigation of the former president to distract from issues including high gas prices, inflation and other “crises”.“The timing of this, when we have 40-year-high inflation, when we have the highest gas prices that Americans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand

A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
HEALTH
Axios

Judge upholds Georgia law prohibiting food, water distribution at polls

A judge declined this week to block a Georgia election law that prohibits handing out food and water to voters waiting in line at the polls, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: The new rule is a part of SB 202, an elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Advocates argue that the reforms disproportionately burden voters of color and Democratic-leaning voters.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy