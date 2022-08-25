ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge orders Justice Department to make public a redacted version of affidavit in FBI search of Mar-a-Lago by Friday

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Judge orders Justice Department to make public a redacted version of affidavit in FBI search of Mar-a-Lago by Friday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

