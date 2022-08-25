ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen

A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the 26th murder of the year, the police department announced on Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail.
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide

Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man steals San Francisco ambulance, attempts to mow down paramedics

SAN FRANCISCO - Two San Francisco paramedics were left shaken up Monday morning after a man stole their ambulance and tried to run them over, authorities said. San Francisco police Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said the incident happened at 6:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Harrison. Vaswani said the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile. Officials say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Before police arrived, one resident said he was up late playing video games. Even though...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

13-year-old shot at Oakland's Madison Park Academy; suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 13-year-old was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened in the afternoon hours at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. Authorities said the student who was...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Student shot a East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday and the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened at Madison Park Academy, which is located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. Authorities said the student who was wounded was taken to...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#First Aid#Violent Crime#The Santa Clara County#Toyota
KTVU FOX 2

'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another violent weekend in Oakland has left five people dead, according to police. The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police said they did not know how long the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard

BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
OAKLAND, CA
Press Banner

Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay travel agent found guilty for stealing $200K, not booking trips to Hawaii

SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

S.F. police seek suspect in fatal stabbing at 24th St. Mission BART station

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police are looking for the man who fatally stabbed another man Sunday afternoon on the 24th Street Plaza above 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco.BART police released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying "surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform."The suspect then fled the area. BART personnel attempted to aid the victim but the unidentified man died at the scene.Anyone with information about the incident can call BART police at (510) 464-7081This all comes a week after community members knocked down temporary fences lining the very same BART plaza.BART installed the fencing last month as part of a crackdown on illegal street vending, the sale of stolen goods and open-air drug dealing. RELATED: Police search for suspect in shooting on BART train at Oakland's Fruitvale station
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy