Sunak 'pandering' to Tory voters because he is 'desperate' to be prime minister, says NHS doctor

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

An NHS doctor accused Rishi Sunak of "pandering" to Conservative voters after he claimed that the government "empowered" independent scientific advisers too much during Covid lockdowns.

The Tory leadership candidate alleged in an interview with the Spectator that scientists tried to "scare" the public with a "fear narrative," referring to posters showing Covid patients.

Dr Rachel Clarke, a palliative care doctor, said that Mr Sunak's claims were "nonsense."

“He is pandering to his Conservative Party base because he wants to be prime minister, he’s saying what he thinks people want to hear,” Dr Clarke said.

