SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The FHSU women’s soccer team wrapped up their season-opening road trip to South Dakota with a 1-1 draw against Augustana on Sunday (Aug. 28). Each squad scored in the first half. The Tigers moved to 1-0-1 on the year and the Vikings open their season 0-0-1. Augustana jumped on the board early as a shot from the top of the box found its way past a diving Isabel Robben in the fifth minute. Fort Hays State came up with the equalizer in the 29th minute. Hannah Mares was fouled inside the box, setting up a penalty kick, She then tucked the ball just between the post and the diving Augustana keeper to score her second goal of the season and tie the match.

HAYS, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO