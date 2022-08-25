Read full article on original website
Tiger draw with Vikings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The FHSU women’s soccer team wrapped up their season-opening road trip to South Dakota with a 1-1 draw against Augustana on Sunday (Aug. 28). Each squad scored in the first half. The Tigers moved to 1-0-1 on the year and the Vikings open their season 0-0-1. Augustana jumped on the board early as a shot from the top of the box found its way past a diving Isabel Robben in the fifth minute. Fort Hays State came up with the equalizer in the 29th minute. Hannah Mares was fouled inside the box, setting up a penalty kick, She then tucked the ball just between the post and the diving Augustana keeper to score her second goal of the season and tie the match.
Volleyball goes 3-1 to open season
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fort Hays State moved to 3-1 on the season by posting a pair of three-set sweeps of Westminster College and Southwest Baptist on Saturday at the Eagle Classic, hosted by Oklahoma Christian University. Gracie Rains led the Tigers in kills for the day with 27, followed...
Men’s golf opens in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team opened the 2022-23 season with an individual competition at the High Plains Amateur this weekend (Aug. 27-28), held at the par-71, 6,935-yard Golf Club at Southwind. Sophomore Parker Krob led the Tigers after finishing in a tie for 18th out of 72 competitors in the open division thanks to a 2-under second round. The seven Tigers that competed combined for 29 birdies and three eagles over the 36-hole competition.
