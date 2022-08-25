Read full article on original website
The Best Documentaries on HBO Max Right Now
LFG (2021) Cast: Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, Julie Foudy. LFG follows members of the United States women's national soccer team as they file a gender-discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for pay discrimination. The documentary stars notable soccer players like Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Jessica McDonald as they sue the federation three months before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sets a trial in Los Angeles to address the players' claim of discriminatory work. However, Klausner did not acknowledge the unequal pay portion of the lawsuit.
‘Thirteen Lives’: Pattrakorn ‘Ploy’ Tungsupakul and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros on Honoring the Incredible True Story
With director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke to Pattrakorn ‘Ploy’ Tungsupakul and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros about making the film. Co-produced by Raymond Phathanavirangoon, the fantastic film is based on the incredible 2018 true story about the Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. As word spread around the planet, more than 10,000 volunteers joined forces to help save the twelve boys and their coach, including a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
'Rings of Power:' 7 Aspects of Tolkien’s World Amazon Should Remember
Amazon’s fast-approaching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has sparked excitement and intrigue from long-time Tolkien book fans and casual film fans alike. With every new trailer, cast interview, and nugget of detail about the plot and course of the show, though, Amazon seems to be taking an unexpected path with their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work.
'The Sandman': "The Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope" Episodes Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 11 of The Sandman.Netflix’s The Sandman is the latest series to premier and rack up giant numbers with its debut season. The series is performing fairly well for the service, remaining the No. 1 series across most of the globe well into its fourth week of release. However, the show no doubt got a little assist from a new episode dropping on August 19. The surprise eleventh episode was a “two-story” with plenty to dive into.
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
From 'Abbott Elementary' to 'Ned's Declassified': 10 Iconic TV Shows Set in School
It’s that time again: early morning alarms, the smell of new pencils, and loads of homework to do. While the end of summer break and the start of a new semester might feel like a bummer, watching TV after school can soften the blow, especially the shows where the characters are also navigating school.
'Resident Evil's Cancellation Shows TV & Movies Still Struggle Adapting Video Games
Well, farewell to you Resident Evil. We hardly knew ye as you had just begun as a series. What we did get to know was quite disappointing, though there was the glimmer of hope that maybe you could take the lessons from where you failed and turn them into something new. Alas, that was not to be as you met an early death from which there is no return.
'Elvis’ Global Box Office Crosses $276 Million
Evidently, the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, can't help but be a box office success. After grossing another $1.9 million overseas, bringing the film's worldwide total to $276.7 million. This past weekend, Elvis scored another $1.9 million from 64 markets overseas. This brings Elvis to an international box office total of $129.3 million, which has made up around 46% of the film’s total gross, and is the 11th highest-grossing film overseas of the year between The Bad Guys ($149 million) and Lightyear $107 million).
What Happened to Guillermo Del Toro's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie?
The works of Guillermo del Toro are often so intricate with narrative layers and imaginative visuals that they keep your mind preoccupied for days after you watch them. His unmade projects are similarly compelling to one’s cranium. The likes of his unrealized adaptations of The Hobbit or At the Mountains of Madness are impossible not to ruminate on, especially since del Toro clearly exhibited such dedication for each of these movies. Among those productions that never got off the ground was his take on The Haunted Mansion. Despite being in development for years and being a passion project for del Toro, this cinematic vision of the classic Disney theme park attraction would never see the light of day.
When Animals Attack: Movies Like 'Beast' That Pit Nature Against Humans
The recently released Beast is a survival thriller featuring the ever-talented Idris Elba as Dr. Nate Samuels, a recently widowed man who visits an old family friend at a South African game reserve with his two teenage daughters. Soon, a ferocious, man-eating lion, a survivor of deadly poachers, begins attacking them and the fight for survival is on. Beast is the latest in the long history of the critic-proof animals attack film genre. You name the animal, and you can virtually guarantee someone's made a film where that animal gets the munchies, from phobia-heavy spiders in Arachnophobia to cute little bunnies in Night of the Lepus. (Even donuts turn on us in Attack of the Killer Donuts, from the less-known pastries attack genre).
What's New on Netflix in September 2022
The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Spotlights Music's Nerdiest Superstar
If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.
Summer 2022 Box Office Roundup: Who Were the Big Winners?
For the first time since 2019, the domestic box office was able to (largely) avoid what Alan Jackson would call “the summertime blues.” After the COVID-19 pandemic left theaters closed in this season in 2020 and warded away most new releases in the hottest months of 2021, summer 2022 often looked like a welcome visitor from the past. In 2021, there were so few releases that it felt like a miracle that movie theaters were keeping the lights on. It didn’t feel like there was enough material to conjure up massive impressions of the state of the domestic box office. This year, though, there were enough new releases (which ranged widely in terms of performance) to offer up some key box office takeaways for Hollywood going forward.
Edward Norton Is at His Best in 'American History X'
When cinephiles dissect and examine on-screen performances, they will more often than not consider an actor’s range. This will usually relate to the star’s ability to effectively embody vastly different characters, each with their own personalities, mannerisms, beliefs, values, and ways of expressing themselves and communicating. In fact, many of today’s most celebrated names have continued to demonstrate this skill over and over again, from Hollywood icons such as Al Pacino and Meryl Streep to more recent talent like Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Hardy. However, one could argue that very few have stretched themselves as far and wide as Edward Norton. From his breakout role in Primal Fear (1996) to Fight Club (1999), Keeping the Faith (2000), The Illusionist (2006), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), Birdman (2014), Motherless Brooklyn (2019) and beyond, time and time again the man has consistently proven himself as one of Tinseltown's most versatile artists. And yet, if there was one performance that best exemplifies Norton’s range it is arguably his turn as Derek Vinyard in Tony Kaye’s 1998 crime drama American History X. Earning critical praise upon release, the actor was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of a neo-Nazi leader who gradually turns his back on his skinhead brethren. And it’s this ability to go from despicable thug to sympathetic hero that arguably makes this his greatest moment. In short, American History X is the quintessential Edward Norton film.
From Simba To Garfield, Here Are The 23 Most Famous Cartoon Cats
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures.
