Collider
10 Best A24 Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Since its formation in 2012, indie studio A24 has established itself as a purveyor of fresh and exciting stories. Ten years on, many of its films have achieved critical and commercial success, with their horror flicks striking a chord with the audience. A horror movie with the “A24” logo at the start is bound to generate a buzz even before its release. This year alone, the studio has released X, Men, and Bodies Bodies Bodies.
Collider
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara & More Join the Cast of 'The Pain Hustlers'
Netflix shared some exciting news about its upcoming drama The Pain Hustlers. Five new high-profile actors have been added to the cast, which is headlined by Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chris Evans (The Gray Man). The story centers around a blue-collar woman who, on the brink of desperation to raise her daughter after losing her job, decides to join a failing pharmaceutical startup company, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Collider
Tessa Thompson & Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in Flying Lotus' upcoming science fiction horror thriller Ash. It will be the second directorial effort from producer/musician/filmmaker Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Deadline reports that Thompson and Gordon-Levitt are now attached to the picture, which will now be executive produced by South African science fiction director Niell Blomkamp (District 9). Flying Lotus stated that the casting is "an absolute dream come true to collaborate with some of the most talented actors out there!"
Collider
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
Collider
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Collider
'Mack & Rita' Gets Video on Demand Release Date
It's time to pour yourself a glass of your favorite chardonnay and set out a nice cheeseboard, because it looks like the Coastal Grandmother movement is coming to a TV screen near you. That's right, Mack & Rita, a coming of age romantic comedy of a different stripe, is coming to Premium Video on Demand just in time for the long Labor Day weekend.
Collider
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
Collider
'The Toxic Avenger': Cast, Plot, Rating, and Everything We Know So Far
The Toxic Avenger is a cult-classic superhero black comedy movie from 1984, starring Mark Torgl and Mitch Cohen as the main character Melvin and his monstrous transformation, The Toxic Avenger, respectively. The new movie is not a remake, but a reboot with a “contemporary reimagining” of the story, originally written...
Collider
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Erica Sinclair Is the Most Underrated Character
There are plenty of badass women in the Stranger Things universe. Season 1 featured Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Joining them in Season 2 were Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Season 3 added Robin (Maya Hawke) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) to the mix. Though the series has given each of the characters a time to shine, Erica Sinclair has to be the most underrated by far. Introduced in Season 2 as Lucas's annoying little sister, she has quickly become a character who has a massive impact on the characters around her and the fate of Hawkins, although she is often overlooked.
Collider
‘Jaws’ Gutter Garbs Collection Emerges From Shark Infested Waters Ahead of IMAX Release
There is arguably no bigger summer blockbuster than Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — the 1975 horror film literally coined the phrase. Over 45 years later, the power of Jaws is still as strong as ever and for the first time ever the film will be getting an IMAX re-release starting September 2. However, if you don’t have any shark merchandise to wear while you watch this classic on the big screen, then Gutter Garbs has you covered. The popular horror clothing company has just announced its terrifying new Jaws collection.
Collider
From 'Abbott Elementary' to 'Ned's Declassified': 10 Iconic TV Shows Set in School
It’s that time again: early morning alarms, the smell of new pencils, and loads of homework to do. While the end of summer break and the start of a new semester might feel like a bummer, watching TV after school can soften the blow, especially the shows where the characters are also navigating school.
Collider
‘Thirteen Lives’: Pattrakorn ‘Ploy’ Tungsupakul and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros on Honoring the Incredible True Story
With director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke to Pattrakorn ‘Ploy’ Tungsupakul and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros about making the film. Co-produced by Raymond Phathanavirangoon, the fantastic film is based on the incredible 2018 true story about the Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. As word spread around the planet, more than 10,000 volunteers joined forces to help save the twelve boys and their coach, including a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers.
Collider
From 'SLC Punk!' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 11 Movies with the Best Rock Soundtracks
SLC Punk! (1999) SLC Punk! takes place in Salt Lake City Utah in 1985. Premiering as the opening night feature of the 1999 Sundance Film Festival, the high-energy movie tells an equally fun and heavy story. The film opens with the driving sounds of “Sex and Violence” by The Exploited as two friends wake up in their dilapidated apartment. Lead character Stevo (Matthew Lillard) explains to the audience that having no money, no job, and no plans for the future is the true anarchist position. Along with the social structures of the “tribes” presented in the film, music is discussed in great detail. Stevo examines the question of who started punk rock. Was it the Sex Pistols in the UK, or was it The Ramones in New York? His answer: Who cares? It’s music.
Collider
What's New on Netflix in September 2022
The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Adds Megan Thee Stallion to Cast
You can always trust Marvel Studios to surprise us with unexpected cameos and mind-blowing cast announcements as their next Phases develop. However, leave it to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to put the studio’s titles on Google Alert to know all the tiny developments of whatever goes on behind the scenes. This time, a somewhat discreet update revealed that pop superstar Megan Thee Stallion is making her Marvel Universe debut in future episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Collider
Why Santana Lopez Was the Brightest Light on 'Glee'
In the opening scenes of the very first episode of Glee, a quote is immortalized in McKinley High’s trophy case. “By its very definition, glee is about opening yourself up to joy”, and arguably, no one was more enjoyable to watch than the icon herself - Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera). Naya Rivera had true star power and wasn’t afraid to pull focus in a scene. That’s exactly how her character managed to transform from a “nameless Cheerio sidekick” to a main character by the end of the first season. She had talent, she had style, and she had a hell of a lot to say but could just as easily cut you with a look. Despite the fast and cruel nature of Santana’s words, she became a comfort character for many, especially within the queer community. She provided some much-needed queer representation and despite the over-the-top comedy utilized by the show, many of Santana’s struggles were very real and mirrored the experiences of those watching at home.
