'The Sandman': "The Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope" Episodes Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 11 of The Sandman.Netflix’s The Sandman is the latest series to premier and rack up giant numbers with its debut season. The series is performing fairly well for the service, remaining the No. 1 series across most of the globe well into its fourth week of release. However, the show no doubt got a little assist from a new episode dropping on August 19. The surprise eleventh episode was a “two-story” with plenty to dive into.
'Resident Evil's Cancellation Shows TV & Movies Still Struggle Adapting Video Games
Well, farewell to you Resident Evil. We hardly knew ye as you had just begun as a series. What we did get to know was quite disappointing, though there was the glimmer of hope that maybe you could take the lessons from where you failed and turn them into something new. Alas, that was not to be as you met an early death from which there is no return.
'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith & Fabien Frankel on What Drives Daemon and Criston
From co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who are also executive producers along with author George R.R. Martin, the HBO series House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen family with all the power, danger, rivalry, jealous, betrayal, murder and love that could either make them invincible or tear them apart. When you throw in powerful dragons, it becomes impossible to know who to trust or where loyalties lie, and the Iron Throne that they’re all fighting for is not kind in its embrace of whoever sits upon it.
'Stranger Things' Writers Share Script from Season 4's Finale Scene
In their weekly script-drop, the Stranger Things' writers' room released Season 4, Volume 2's final scene on Twitter. Winning the vote over Jopper, the fans spoke and the writers, as per usual, delivered in three juicy pages that ended with a resounding "End Season." This particular scene shows the main characters reuniting with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) after a long season of split-party episodes, and the frightening realization that Hawkins may not be recovering from Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) grasp any time soon. Goosebumps intensify.
Lance Reddick Thanks Fans Following 'Resident Evil' Cancellation
There have been a ton of great shows that have graced our television screens this summer. Particularly on Netflix which saw the return of hit sci-fi series' Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. However, one of the underrated new shows on the streamer was Resident Evil. Sadly, after just one season, the series based on the mega-popular video game franchise of the same name was cancelled this past Friday. Now star Lance Reddick who played a version of the iconic character Albert Wesker has spoken out about the news.
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
From 'Abbott Elementary' to 'Ned's Declassified': 10 Iconic TV Shows Set in School
It’s that time again: early morning alarms, the smell of new pencils, and loads of homework to do. While the end of summer break and the start of a new semester might feel like a bummer, watching TV after school can soften the blow, especially the shows where the characters are also navigating school.
'The Sandman': Did the Constantine Gender-Flip Pay Off?
Adapting a work as influential as The Sandman is never an easy task. The Netflix series even had direct input from author and creator Neil Gaiman himself, so the show wouldn't wander far from the source material. Naturally what you see on a screen will always be different from what you read on a comic book, precisely for the reason that, well, the story is not only in your imagination anymore. So there are always bound to be some key aspects from one that don't necessarily translate to the other.
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Release Date Set at Netflix
Flight 828 passengers, fasten your seat belts because we’re about to land. After Netflix saved the NBC paranormal series from cancelation back in 2021, we now have an official date for the beginning of the end. Or, at least, half of it: Netflix decided to split Season 4 of Manifest in two parts of 10 episodes each, and the first batch premieres on November 4. The series will continue to chronicle the lives of the passengers of a plane that disappeared mid-flight and reappeared five years later as if it was never gone.
'Rings of Power:' 7 Aspects of Tolkien’s World Amazon Should Remember
Amazon’s fast-approaching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has sparked excitement and intrigue from long-time Tolkien book fans and casual film fans alike. With every new trailer, cast interview, and nugget of detail about the plot and course of the show, though, Amazon seems to be taking an unexpected path with their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work.
'The Sandman': Who Is the Prodigal and Why Is He Missing?
In Season 1 of Netflix’s The Sandman, fans of the classic comic series by Neil Gaiman got to see flesh and blood interpretations of beloved characters that they had only met in ink. Charles Dance kicks off the list of familiar faces with his portrayal of the occultist Roderick Burgess. David Thewlis plays Burgess’ lost son John Dee, and Boyd Holbrook lends his face to the unruly nightmare known as the Corinthian, and so on. The central characters of Gaiman’s work, the Endless, also appear in the show: Tom Sturridge kills it as Dream, the titular Sandman, as do Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mason Alexander Park as Death and Desire, respectively. Despite being on screen for just a few seconds, Donna Preston delivers a remarkable performance as Despair.
‘The Rings of Power’: Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Trystan Gravelle Talk ‘LOTR’ Series and Númenor
With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel) about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes, and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.
'House of the Dragon': Who Is Craghas Drahar, the Crabfeeder Prince?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.Like its predecessor, House of the Dragon details the politics and scheming that goes into holding (and keeping) a seat on the Iron Throne. With the Game of Thrones prequel focused squarely on House Targaryen, the series has had its eye on King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his struggles to keep everyone satisfied, including his menacing brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), and his rightful heir, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
'Echo' Star Alaqua Cox Confirms Filming Has Wrapped on MCU Series
Marvel Studios’ Echo has finished filming. The series’ titular actor Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap. The series began filming in April this year after the character was introduced in Disney+’s Hawkeye which followed MCU alum Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Shows Westeros at War
After the House of the Dragon premiere introduced us the new slate of Westeros characters and presented a shocking birth scene, episode 2 was a good opportunity to give viewers some breathing room and focus more on the political storylines – something that greatly helped increase the popularity of flagship series Game of Thrones. With the chess pieces set, it’s time to look ahead, as the new trailer for the series reveals.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Deals With More Barbaric Traditions
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. In the quietly sinister second episode of House of the Dragon, discussions about the "order of things" served as the driving force of the slow-burn narrative. At the core of this is how there is the persistent belief that kings must marry to continue to create heirs. After all, it is tradition and one mustn’t question that even if it demands doing horrible acts. In this case, it is King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who is being told over and over again that he must take a new wife following the brutal death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) in the revealing premiere. Just like what preceded it, both in said premiere and in the main Game of Thrones series, this episode pulled back the curtain on how the true terror of this world comes from the casual way those in charge exercise control over others under the guise of this tradition.
