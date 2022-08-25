ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

2 men charged in murder-for-hire scheme: DOJ

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were charged in a murder for hire scheme that resulted in the death of a Fort Myers man, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to the indictment, 24-year-old Marvin Harris Jr. paid 25-year-old Latrel Jackon to travel from Illinois to Florida to commit a murder.

Authorities said Jackson traveled to Florida on Oct. 28, 2019, and murdered someone in Fort Myers just five days later.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate murder for hire and interstate murder for hire.

If convicted, they both face life in prison.

The Fort Myers Police Department said 23-year-old Keion Upshaw was killed on Gardenia Avenue that day.

“This was a long and tedious case led by Fort Myers Homicide Detective Nicholas Ursitti, and then assigned to our FBI Task Force Sergeant John Price, at the Federal level. The ongoing cooperative efforts with local, state, and federal partners ensure that these cases are successful, and the City of Fort Myers is safer thanks to these partnerships and highest quality police work. Our condolences are with the family, and we hope this brings some closure for your tragic loss,” the police department posted on Facebook.

