How to sign up for Peacock to watch ‘Days of Our Lives’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sand is moving through the hourglass when it comes to “Days of Our Lives'” time on traditional TV. The cult-favorite soap opera will be streaming only on Peacock , NBC’s streaming platform, on Monday, Sept. 12.

While it will be a big change for some of the show’s longtime fans, the move comes with at least three bonuses:

If you miss an episode or just want to re-watch a favorite, past episodes will be available for on-demand viewing.

Episodes will never be pre-empted for breaking news, sports, or special programming.

Depending on the Peacock package you select, you’ll either see fewer commercials than you do on TV or none at all.

For those fans of the show who haven’t gotten familiar with streaming services and how they work, here’s a look at how to sign up for Peacock.

Directly through the website

A screenshot of Peacock’s website. Credit: peacocktv.com

Go to peacocktv.com . Enter your email address and click “Watch for Free.” The website will prompt you to choose a plan. Peacock has a free option, a $4.99 per month option, and a $9.99 per month option. When the move was first announced, NBC confirmed to Nexstar that “Days of Our Lives” will only be available to those paying $4.99 per month or more – Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. Create a password you will remember and fill out your personal details. Since the show is only available to paying members, you will need to enter a credit card number. Click “Start Watching.” Peacock will prompt you to “Set up your profile.” Select “Account Holder.” You can fill out your profile, or select “Finish Profile Later.” Once you’re done setting up your account, find “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock by clicking on the spyglass “Search” icon in the top right corner of the screen.

The location of the “Search” button is circled in red. Credit: peacocktv.com

In the field that says “Search by Title, Live Event, or Genre” type in “Days of Our Lives” and click on the show’s logo.

“Days of Our Lives” on Peacock. Credit: peacocktv.com

From there, you can click on “Watch Latest Episode” or scroll down and click on a specific episode you want to watch. Those with a $4.99 per month will have to watch ads. Those who pay $9.99 per month will not.

Other platforms and devices

If “Days of Our Lives” leaving traditional over-the-air and cable TV has you considering changing the way you watch your stories, Peacock is compatible with more than just most computers and cellphones.

Peacock is available on the following devices, according to Peacock’s website as of Aug. 25:

Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices with Fire OS 5 and above. Learn how to add an app to an Amazon Fire TV here , and on a Fire Tablet here .

devices with Fire OS 5 and above. Learn how to add an app to an Amazon Fire TV here , and on a Fire Tablet here . Android TV -enabled Smart TVs, such as Sony Bravia, and set-top boxes, including NVIDIA Shield, running Android OS 5.1 and above. Click here to learn how to download an app.

-enabled Smart TVs, such as Sony Bravia, and set-top boxes, including NVIDIA Shield, running Android OS 5.1 and above. Click here to learn how to download an app. Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 13 or above. Click here to learn how to download an app.

HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 13 or above. Click here to learn how to download an app. Chromecast 1st Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV. Click here to learn how to use Peacock on Chromecast.

1st Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV. Click here to learn how to use Peacock on Chromecast. Hisense VIDAA powered 2021 devices and newer. Click here to learn how to download an app.

powered 2021 devices and newer. Click here to learn how to download an app. LG Smart TVs with LG WebOS 3.5 or above. Click here to learn to download an app.

with LG WebOS 3.5 or above. Click here to learn to download an app. PlayStation 4 and 5. Click here to learn how to download an app.

4 and 5. Click here to learn how to download an app. Roku 2 (4210X model only), Roku 3 & 4 (model 4200X or later), Roku Streaming Stick (model 3600X or later), Roku Express/Express+ (model 3900X or later), Roku Premiere/Premiere+ (model 3920X or later), Roku Ultra/Ultra LT (model 4640X or later), Roku TV and Smart Soundbar (model 5000X or later). Click here to learn how to add a channel.

2 (4210X model only), Roku 3 & 4 (model 4200X or later), Roku Streaming Stick (model 3600X or later), Roku Express/Express+ (model 3900X or later), Roku Premiere/Premiere+ (model 3920X or later), Roku Ultra/Ultra LT (model 4640X or later), Roku TV and Smart Soundbar (model 5000X or later). Click here to learn how to add a channel. Samsung Smart TV models from 2017 or later. Click here to check a specific model. Click here to learn how to download an app.

models from 2017 or later. Click here to check a specific model. Click here to learn how to download an app. VIZIO TV SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2016 and newer). Click here to learn how to download an app.

SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2016 and newer). Click here to learn how to download an app. Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Click here to learn how to download an app.

One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Click here to learn how to download an app. Contour Box with Voice Remote and Contour Stream Player. Click here to learn how to download an app.

Box with Voice Remote and Contour Stream Player. Click here to learn how to download an app. Xfinity XG1v1 (Arris), XG1v3, XG1v4, XG2v2, XiD, Xi3, Xi5, Xi6 and Flex. Click here to learn how to download the Xfinity Stream app.

For most of the devices, you’ll need to download the Peacock app and link your account to begin watching.

