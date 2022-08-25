ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actors Debby Ryan and Chase Stokes are not the same person, so Debby Ryan claims...

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AAgi_0hVNgR2f00

Debby Ryan is setting the record straight after social media users speculated that fellow actor Chase Stokes might actually be her clone.

At a West Hollywood screening of her new film, "Spin Me Round," the Disney Channel alum confirmed last week that she and the "Outer Banks" star have previously crossed paths, debunking a long-running internet conspiracy theory that she and Stokes are the same person.

"I went to eat Brazilian [food] at a Brazilian steakhouse in Universal City with some of my family members, and years later, Chase Stokes told me he was our server, and we interacted," Ryan tells E! News in red-carpet footage released Wednesday.

"So, purportedly, we have been in the same place at least one time."

The silly obsession with the actors' striking resemblance began around the same time Stokes landed his breakout role on the popular teen Netflix drama "Outer Banks," which premiered in April 2020. By then, Ryan was already relatively well known for her work on Disney Channel sitcoms "The Suite Life on Deck" and "Jessie," as well as the short-lived but buzzy Netflix comedy "Insatiable."

"chase stokes looks exactly like debby ryan...try and change my mind," tweeted @defobridget in July 2020.

"Have you ever seen Debby Ryan & Chase Stokes in the same room?" tweeted @itsoliviafed in May 2021. "Just saying..."

"Someone said chase stokes looks like Debby Ryan and now I can’t unsee it," tweeted @corbettrdavis in August 2021.

Naturally, the celebrity doppelgängers have also made waves on TikTok, where some users have uploaded videos morphing their faces together and made comments about their similar physical features, from their bone structure to their eyebrows.

"We all know Chase Stokes from 'Outer Banks' — attractive, talented, hardworking — looks a little like Debby Ryan," said @sugeneshin in a video that has amassed 13,000 views on TikTok.

"I always think about it. I don't know why. I can't get it out of my head. I can't unsee it. Tell me this isn't the same person. They look the same. ... I can't unsee it. I can't unsee it!"

In May 2020, Stokes addressed the Ryan comparisons on Instagram Live , where he credited all the conspiracy theorists out there with bringing the 29-year-olds together "in the craziest of ways."

"Debby is a super cool person, so thank you crazy people for putting me and Debby in contact because now Debby's the homie, and Debby and I chit chat," Stokes said.

"The internet is a weird place. And I appreciate how weird it is because I'm weird."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 12

Lecil Woods
4d ago

If you all can't see the HUGE difference between these 2 people, your blind.

Reply(2)
12
Related
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview

A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debby Ryan
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jenna Johnson shares video from moment she told Val Chmerkovskiy about pregnancy

Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Comedy#Celebrity#Brazilian#Disney Channel#Debby Ryan Chase Stokes
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HIP HOP
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax shares despicable messages from ‘RHOBH’ fans

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax gave a glimpse of the despicable comments he has received amid his mom’s feud with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins. The teenager posted an Instagram Story video Tuesday of himself scrolling through notifications for his most recent post, dated July 17. “I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned the footage. As Jax scrolled, comments could be seen calling his family “immigrants” and accusing his mom of “using race for everything.” Other messages called the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, a “fame”-hungry “D-list actress” as well as “uneducated.” Many of the comments...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Southern Charm' Spoilers: Shep Rose Says This Is Why Craig Conover Is 'Lashing Out' At Him

The upcoming episode of "Southern Charm" Season 8 will feature pals Shep Rose and Craig Conover going head-to-head. In a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly of Thursday's episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, insisted that Craig's anger is not about him but rather his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup before their cast trip.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
408K+
Followers
68K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy