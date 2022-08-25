Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Brian Kemp allocates $62M for homelessness, housing insecurity
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp said he’s allocating $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurities in the Peach State that were worsened by COVID-19. “As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” Kemp said in […]
Kemp, Abrams stake out health care and Medicaid expansion as wedge issue
Sharp disagreement over whether to expand Medicaid in Georgia — a state with one of the highest uninsured rates in the country — was one of the defining issues in the governor’s race in 2018. Four years later, the long-simmering debate over whether the state should expand...
WXIA 11 Alive
Virtual roundtable discussion on Georgia's 'heartbeat' law
The law was put under the microscope by Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams. She held a virtual round-table discussion.
CNBC
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify in Trump election interference probe, judge rules
A Georgia judge on Monday denied Gov. Brian Kemp's bid to avoid testifying before the grand jury hearing evidence in a probe of possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others, but said he doesn't have to testify until after the November election. "The governor is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office. The widening...
California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree
Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
eenews.net
Ga. mine advances as fabled swamp loses federal protections
The titanium mine from Twin Pines Minerals would be near the Okefenokee refuge. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your consent to our data collection practices. We encourage you to review our Privacy and Data Practices Policy.
Georgia's Kemp plans to spend $100M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for law enforcement
(The Center Square) — Another day, another dollar dispersed. Georgia's governor is again turning to federal COVID-19 relief money to provide grants to another constituency. This time, he plans to give $100 million to law enforcement agencies statewide. Gov. Brian Kemp is turning to the American Rescue Plan and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say
For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued to block access to affordable health coverage via Medicaid to almost 600,000 Georgians, Knetta Adkins with Georgians for a Healthy Future said Thursday. “And in that time, we have seen uninsured Georgia adults, parents and low-wage workers left disappointed over their inability to meaningfully participate in the […] The post Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgia DOT awards over $150 million in construction contracts to multiple projects
ATLANTA — In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded over $150 million to various construction projects. GDOT said approximately $150,615,453 was awarded to a total of 22 projects. The largest single investment, worth approximately $35 million, was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Black Voters Matter to host statewide rallies and pop-up health clinics for Medicaid expansion
ATLANTA — One local voting rights group is raising awareness for Medicaid expansion to support black families living in rural Georgia. Black Voters Matter will host several rallies and pop-up health clinics at five locations where rural hospitals have closed Sunday, August 28, 2022. As of 2021, in the...
CBS 46
Politics at the pharmacy | Georgia’s new abortion law affecting patients, doctors
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's where Georgia ranks among states for average teacher salary
Teachers' salaries across the country declined about three percent from 2010 to 2021. Here's where Georgia ranks.
Albany Herald
Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
Georgia Democratic Convention held in Columbus over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described […]
Eastern Progress
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed. Federal data shows […] The post Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
msn.com
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
AOL Corp
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business'
FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Gwinnett County Democratic Party fundraiser on May 21, 2022 in Norcross, Ga. Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn't believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders' alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground. (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Comments / 0