Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Gov. Brian Kemp allocates $62M for homelessness, housing insecurity

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp said he’s allocating $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurities in the Peach State that were worsened by COVID-19. “As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” Kemp said in […]
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree

Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
eenews.net

Ga. mine advances as fabled swamp loses federal protections

The titanium mine from Twin Pines Minerals would be near the Okefenokee refuge. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your consent to our data collection practices. We encourage you to review our Privacy and Data Practices Policy.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say

For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued to block access to affordable health coverage via Medicaid to almost 600,000 Georgians, Knetta Adkins with Georgians for a Healthy Future said Thursday. “And in that time, we have seen uninsured Georgia adults, parents and low-wage workers left disappointed over their inability to meaningfully participate in the […] The post Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Albany Herald

Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
WRBL News 3

Georgia Democratic Convention held in Columbus over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described […]
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness.    Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.   Federal data shows […] The post Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
msn.com

Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
AOL Corp

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business'

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Gwinnett County Democratic Party fundraiser on May 21, 2022 in Norcross, Ga. Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn't believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders' alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground. (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)
