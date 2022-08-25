Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center and Risk Management Institute offer continuing education for the energy industry and continuing education for industry safety

Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Libraries partner with local businesses for second annual card sign-up campaign
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Public Libraries (MCPL) will launch the second annual community-wide campaign called “One Card. One Community. A World of Opportunity” in September to mark Library Card Sign-Up Month. Their goal is to encourage lifelong literacy and community empowerment. MCPL cardholders may present...
High Sky Children’s Ranch has record-breaking Crystal Ball annual fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Sky Children’s Ranch had a record-breaking annual Crystal Ball last week. Almost 500 guests attended the foster organizations 49th annual tuxedo and ball-gown themed event last Saturday. “We are just overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and we are so grateful for the...
First Annual Fly into Fall for The City of Midland Department of Airports
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, The City of Midland department of airports will host Fly Into Fall, free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages. Fly Into Fall is designed to introduce the next generation to the world of aviation and everything it has to offer.
Jesus House Odessa delays meal distribution due to a broken water line
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Pastor Donny Kyker of Jesus House Odessa, they have a broken water line and there will be no feeding offered to the public on Monday. Repairs have been scheduled and they will reopen on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at 6 am.
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Damage from Sunday night’s storms has left a busy roadway in Odessa partially blocked Monday morning. Odessa Police and TXDOT say that 2nd street from Grandview to Hillcrest is reduced to just a single lane of travel while crews work to clear power lines from the road.
Storms damaged businesses, homes and trees in Odessa
The federal government has been quietly constructing new migrant facilities in Pecos. First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene.
BAND OF THE WEEK: Coahoma Bulldogs
COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School Band is CBS7′s Band of The Week for Aug. 26. Watch the video above to see the band in action.
Odessa Police: Crash at 11th and Grandview now clear
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported the crash at 11th and Grandview is now clear. Traffic is now able to travel north again.
2nd Street from Dixie to Grandview will be shutdown because of downed power lines
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, there has been a road closure on 2nd Street from Dixie to Grandview. It will be shutdown because of downed power lines. Please find an alternate route.
Mother speaks out for first time after the loss of her daughter who died in a mobile home fire
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, the mother of Azaria Williams, the 11-year-old girl who died in a mobile home fire earlier this month, shared with CBS7 how she is doing after losing her daughter. “While still coping with a heavy heart and foggy mind in navigating...
