gladstonedispatch.com
The health of honey bee colonies in Missouri
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association...
Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
Boone County confirmed its first case of monkeypox Tuesday, according to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS). The department wrote in a news release that risk to the public remains low. Monkeypox spreads mainly through direct contact, such as contact with an infectious rash or bodily fluids. PHHS...
Applications open for service academy nominations
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri’s 6th District is accepting applications from north Missouri students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy or U.S. Naval Academy. “Our nation’s service academies are some of the most selective and prestigious institutions in the...
USPS ending free at-home COVID tests. Here's how to order your last batch.
The Biden Administration will suspend the distribution of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests starting Sept. 2. due to a lack of funding from Congress. Since the program started in January, households have been able to order up to 16 tests. If you have not hit the maximum, you can order additional tests before Friday from the United States Postal Service.
