Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta
Inside the stadium, fans will be able to pose for pictures at a special Black Panther photo booth, and 15,000 promotional posters will be distributed at the game. The post MEAC/SWAC, Black Panther collaboration on display in Atlanta appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘There shouldn’t be a gap:’ Shaquille O’Neal wants better relationship between community and police
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Channel 2 got new insight into what a local sheriff’s office is doing to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the director of community...
CBS 46
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report
Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta
ATLANTA - She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job
Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
CBS 46
Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
Atlanta Daily World
Judge Rejects Gov. Brian Kemp’s Request To Dismiss Subpoena Issued By Fani Willis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County’s election probe. On Aug. 29, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney denied Kemp’s request to have a subpoena dismissed. Issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the subpoena will force...
PLANetizen
BRT Stations Cut, Project Delayed in Atlanta
A typical roadway section for the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project, shown here on Hank Aaron Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fulton Street. | MARTA / Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project. “The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars,...
New film about metro Atlanta bank robbery emphasizes mental health awareness in Black veterans
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A new film about a bank robbery in Metro Atlanta is raising new questions about mental healthcare for black veterans. The movie titled “Breaking” tells the story of Iraq war veteran Brian Easley’s 2017 hostage standoff at a Wells Fargo bank on Windy Hill Road in Cobb County.
Atlanta NAACP requests federal investigation of city's police department
The Georgia chapter of the NAACP held a press conference recently with members of the Atlanta chapter requesting the Department of Justice investigate the Atlanta Police Department. Their announcement followed the decision from special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis that the officers involved in the case of Rayshard Brooks death would not...
msn.com
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
Henry County Daily Herald
One Man's Opinion: We could use a few more smart ALECs
This has been the summer where Americans returned to travel, and took their chances with COVID-19 meeting them on the road. Vacations, family reunions and conventions are all coming back on calendars… and none too soon for convention and business travel destinations like Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car
ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
wclk.com
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Presents Jazz Under The Stars to fund community outreach
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Peyton Road has been a stalwart in the community. Located across the street from Peyton Forest Elementary School, the church provides outreach to the school children, their families, and the community as a whole. I reached out to Saritha Woods-Harden, we both attended Peyton...
