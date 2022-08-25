ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia's 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report

Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta

ATLANTA - She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

BRT Stations Cut, Project Delayed in Atlanta

A typical roadway section for the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project, shown here on Hank Aaron Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fulton Street. | MARTA / Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project. “The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars,...
ATLANTA, GA
msn.com

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

One Man's Opinion: We could use a few more smart ALECs

This has been the summer where Americans returned to travel, and took their chances with COVID-19 meeting them on the road. Vacations, family reunions and conventions are all coming back on calendars… and none too soon for convention and business travel destinations like Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA

