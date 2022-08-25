ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Rugby Championship: South Africa make eight changes for second Australia clash

South Africa have made eight changes to their team for their second clash with Australia after they were beaten 25-17 by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship last weekend. Due to a number of injuries, including Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit being ruled out, Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres.
SkySports

England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider

England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September. After storming home to a day three victory in the second Test, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.
SkySports

Racing League: Rupert Bell confident The East can challenge top two as competition heads to Windsor for week four

The East's manager Rupert Bell reveals his runners for week four of Racing League at Windsor on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing. I'd like to think The East is well placed at the halfway point to throw down a serious challenge to the two teams above us, London & The South and Wales & The West, after a strong performance at Newcastle last week.
SkySports

Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win

Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: Internationalangel could take on US stars after going down to Tempus at Deauville in Quincey Stakes

A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
SkySports

State Of Rest retired: Joseph O'Brien's Royal Ascot hero heads to stud after MRI scan for Australia trip finds issue

Royal Ascot hero State Of Rest has been retired to stud with immediate effect after the discovery of an issue during his preparation for a trip to Australia. The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old, who won the Prince Of Wales's Stakes earlier this year, was set to return to Melbourne to defend his Cox Plate title but an MRI scan, conducted by Racing Victoria, found an issue which meant he would fail the travel protocols.
SkySports

Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'

Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
SkySports

Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
SkySports

Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
