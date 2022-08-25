A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.

