Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Eddie Jones: Cohesion and planning key for England's 2023 Rugby World Cup preparations for France
Eddie Jones has stressed cohesion and planning will be central to England's 2023 Rugby World Cup tilt in France, as the squad prepare for autumn Tests with camps in London and Jersey. England begin their preparations for the Autumn Nations Series with a short training camp in October. Jones' squad...
SkySports
Rugby Championship: South Africa make eight changes for second Australia clash
South Africa have made eight changes to their team for their second clash with Australia after they were beaten 25-17 by the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship last weekend. Due to a number of injuries, including Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit being ruled out, Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and put Jesse Kriel into the centres.
SkySports
England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider
England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September. After storming home to a day three victory in the second Test, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.
SkySports
The Hundred: Oval Invincibles reach final with victory over Manchester Originals
Oval Invincibles qualified for the women's final of The Hundred in style, racking up the highest score of this year's competition as they brushed aside the Manchester Originals by 32 runs at Emirates Old Trafford. Story of the match. The Invincibles' score of 163-2 was powered by an unbeaten 79...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Racing League: Rupert Bell confident The East can challenge top two as competition heads to Windsor for week four
The East's manager Rupert Bell reveals his runners for week four of Racing League at Windsor on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing. I'd like to think The East is well placed at the halfway point to throw down a serious challenge to the two teams above us, London & The South and Wales & The West, after a strong performance at Newcastle last week.
SkySports
Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves: Cherries earn fortunate point as visitors miss host of chances
Bournemouth responded to their 9-0 Liverpool hammering by keeping a clean sheet to frustrate Wolves in a 0-0 draw and stretch their winless run to 12 Premier League matches - but boss Bruno Lage vowed "the goals will come". Life after Scott Parker began cautiously under interim Cherries boss Gary...
SkySports
Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win
Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Internationalangel could take on US stars after going down to Tempus at Deauville in Quincey Stakes
A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
State Of Rest retired: Joseph O'Brien's Royal Ascot hero heads to stud after MRI scan for Australia trip finds issue
Royal Ascot hero State Of Rest has been retired to stud with immediate effect after the discovery of an issue during his preparation for a trip to Australia. The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old, who won the Prince Of Wales's Stakes earlier this year, was set to return to Melbourne to defend his Cox Plate title but an MRI scan, conducted by Racing Victoria, found an issue which meant he would fail the travel protocols.
SkySports
Bournemouth sack head coach Scott Parker after just four Premier League games
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker after just four games of the Premier League season. Parker left Fulham and took charge of Bournemouth 14 months ago, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League behind his former club last season. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals.
SkySports
Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'
Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
SkySports
The Hundred: Trent Rockets secure top-spot; Welsh Fire lose eighth game in row to end season pointless
Top trounced bottom in The Hundred as Trent Rockets secured a top-three spot and Welsh Fire tumbled to an eighth straight defeat... The two sides could barely have had more contrasting seasons. For Rockets, it is six wins out of eight and qualification for the knockout stages later this week. For Fire, it is zero points and an early exit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Prix Vermeille: Verry Elleegant putting Arc credentials to the test on Trials Day at ParisLongchamp
Verry Elleegant's European career will continue with a run at ParisLongchamp next weekend before a decision is made on her participation in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. The mare was previously trained in Australia by Chris Waller, winning the 2021 Melbourne Cup alongside 10 other Group One races on home turf.
SkySports
West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Tomas Soucek scores second-half equaliser to earn Hammers draw with Spurs
Tomas Soucek's second-half equaliser helped West Ham to come from a goal down to earn a 1-1 home draw against London rivals Tottenham. Spurs had a penalty overturned in the 15th minute following a lengthy four-minute VAR check that deemed Harry Kane's header to have hit Aaron Cresswell's head instead of his hand.
SkySports
Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium
Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
SkySports
Worcester Warriors' Premiership season in doubt after players and staff told they're unlikely to be paid
The club's finances have been frozen by HM Revenue and Customs while they chase unpaid tax and the PA news agency understands that the prospect of the August payroll obligation being met is remote. Any players who have not been paid on Wednesday are able to serve notice that they...
NFL・
SkySports
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
SkySports
Stoke City 1-1 Swansea: Alex Neil collects late point in first Potters game
Tyrese Campbell's stoppage-time strike rescued a point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil as his tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Swansea. The 41-year-old left his position as Sunderland manager on Sunday to pen a three-year deal at Stoke and endured a frustrating opening to his reign. An out-of-form...
SkySports
Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
Comments / 0