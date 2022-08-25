Read full article on original website
MSAs (Multifunction Support ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits)) have been in use for at least 3 decades in certain...
Today's Wordle 437 answer and hint: Tuesday, August 30
Let me help you solve today's Wordle. Whether you're after a quick clue for the August 30 (437) puzzle, a few general tips, or you'd like today's answer in bolded capital letters, you'll find all of that and plenty more just below. I often worry the answer's going to be...
Corsair reveals 45-inch OLED gaming monitor that can bend from flat to curved
What just happened? If you can't decide between buying a flat gaming monitor or one with a curve, Corsair has the answer: the Xeneon Flex, the world's first 45-inch OLED display that can be bent by hand from completely flat to an 800R curve. Corsair's Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 joins the...
HyperX Armada gaming displays come with a desk mount and monitor arm out of the box
In brief: HyperX, HP's gaming-focused division, is entering the gaming monitor market with the launch of two mid-tier IPS models under the new Armada brand. The Armada 25 features a 24.5-inch FHD 240Hz panel and costs $449.99, while the $499.99 Armada 27 is equipped with a 27-inch QHD 165Hz display. Both models are expected to go on sale next month.
