Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Yardbarker
Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves
In addition, the team is waiving TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall as they continue to trim down their roster to 53 players. Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.
Bills Punter Matt Araiza Breaks Silence After Troubling Allegations
Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale. "The...
Retired Patriots WR Julian Edelman shares unique Randy Moss story
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shares a unique, funny, unheard of but insightful story about Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss. This past Friday, the New England Patriots displayed a disappointing performance against the Las Vegas Raiders that has many concerned. However, this should lighten the burden of realizing the Patriots may be in serious trouble with the regular season rapidly approaching. Last week on the Rich Eisen Show, former Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman was featured and he shared some interesting stories. One, in particular was about former Patriots’ receiver Randy Moss.
FOX Sports
Cowboys rookie OT Tyler Smith could get early starting role
ARLINGTON, Texas — The last half hour of the road trip always feel like the longest. I’ve put a lot of miles on my car over the years. In my experience, most of those miles breeze by without so much as a second thought. Maybe you find a new podcast or an audio book. It starts to feel like time traveling.
Julian Edelman has wild response when asked about Malcolm Butler Super Bowl 52 benching
Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman tells the best stories. There’s seemingly never a dull moment from one of the greatest wideouts in franchise history. During an “ask me anything” session on the Reddit forums, Edelman was asked to spill the details surrounding coach Bill Belichick’s decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler at Super Bowl 52.
ESPN
New England Patriots LB Matthew Judon prepping for a stronger finish to 2022
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. A stronger finish from Judon: One of the unsolved Patriots mysteries of 2021 is what contributed to linebacker Matthew Judon's lack of production down the homestretch. Judon totaled 12.5 sacks through his first 13 games...
FOX Sports
Sony Michel among notable players released in initial roster cuts
The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
FOX Sports
Tom Brady crowned No. 1 in NFL Top 100, topping Donald, Rodgers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was crowned the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 – again. It's the fourth time since 2011 that Brady, who just made his 2022 preseason debut Saturday following a recent 11-day absence from training camp, has received the honor from his peers.
FOX Sports
Ravens' mascot carted off at halftime with apparent injury
BALTIMORE (AP) — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL's preseason. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo deal raises questions about 49ers' trust in Trey Lance
After months of patiently waiting for the right trade partner for their rehabbing, former starting quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers found the best spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. At the team’s facility, backing up second-year pro Trey Lance. In a head-scratching turn of events, instead of releasing or trading the...
Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills
The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
Tom Brady’s NFL 100 ranking reopens Aaron Rodgers MVP debate
Aaron Rodgers was the NFL MVP last season, but Tom Brady was voted the top player in the league on the NFL 100. The debate has reopened. On Sunday, the NFL Top 100 was officially revealed, and the No. 1 player is, to no surprise, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
FOX Sports
Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent...
FOX Sports
Denzel Mims: 5 potential landing spots if Jets part ways with WR
New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims just had the best day of his NFL career. That it came in the preseason finale of his third season speaks volumes about how the previous two years have gone. The performance could also be his last, or most significant, with the Jets, who...
FOX Sports
Titans acquire OL Dennis Daley from Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans acquired interior offensive lineman Dennis Daley from the Carolina Panthers Monday night. The Titans sent their 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Daley and Carolina’s seventh-round pick in 2024. Daley was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in...
FOX Sports
Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers for 2023 draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023. It's the second trade in a year between the teams involving early...
FOX Sports
Should Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with Rams or reunite with Giants?
Odell Beckham Jr. got Big Blue faithful going after responding "we’ll see" to a fan's suggestion that he should return to the New York Giants this season. "I do miss my damn squad! Wanted to win a ring for that city," he wrote. Beckham, 29, spent the first four...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors are staying away from Tennessee Titans futures
Now that preseason is over, the NFL’s gambling season is gearing up for the first week of games after this weekend’s unofficial bye. As far as Super Bowl contenders go, there are three strong ones in the NFC, but the AFC is expected to be the tougher conference this season with a number of teams holding championship aspirations. The Buffalo Bills (+600 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000 to win Super Bowl) are the cream of the crop, but teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers (+1400), Baltimore Ravens (+1800) and Denver Broncos (+1900) all figure to be in the mix as well.
