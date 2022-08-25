ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sotheby’s Plans First Gala With Help From Fashion Crowd

By Rosemary Feitelberg
 4 days ago

Sotheby’s is counting on some top-tier fashion talent to draw attention to its first gala and a not-for-profit exhibition that highlights Indigenous communities and the climate crisis.

Photographer Annie Leibovitz has been tapped to co-chair the 2022 Sotheby’s Impact Gala benefit at Manhattan’s Upper East Side auction house that will support the Brazilian reforestation nonprofit Instituto Terra. Gabriela Hearst, an advocate for environmentalism in the fashion industry and beyond, will be part of the benefit committee. Hearst’s Nina Garcia is also pitching in with the actor Adrian Grenier and the musician Sting’s actress daughter Mickey Sumner. The festivities will include cocktails, a seated dinner, live auction and a musical performance by another member of the benefit committee, the Latin pop star Anitta. All of the proceeds from the gala will go to Instituto Terra, as will all the proceeds from this fall’s exhibition of artist and environmentalist Sebastiao Salgado. A third component of the fundraising initiative for the Brazilian organization will be the auction, which will offer unique experiences and artwork across different mediums.

Sotheby’s will be staging the first U.S. survey of the Brazilian artist’s work since the ’90s and the auction house’s largest curated solo show of photography. Salgado’s ”Magnum Opus” will spotlight 50 photographs from 1978 to the present. His art examines intergenerational subcultures, a dozen Indigenous communities and the global climate crisis. His work is part of the permanent collections at the Centre Pompidou, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Modern Art.

This fall’s show will reference four of the artist’s bodies of work — “Goldmine” from 1986 chronicled 50,000 men searching for gold in northern Brazil; “Kuwait” from 1991 captured the environmental fallout from Saddam Hussein’s troops igniting 700 oil wells; ”Genesis” was an eight-year global exploration from 2004 to 2012, and “Amazonia” (2013 to 2018) reflects Salgado’s work in the Brazilian rainforest, which called for more than 50 trips for this project alone. Instituto Terra’s has planted nearly three million trees in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest and has revitalized 2,000-plus water springs.

The exhibition will be open to the public at Sotheby’s galleries in its York Avenue headquarters starting on Sept. 26 and running through Oct. 12. Visitors will find enlarged platinum prints straight from the artist’s studio and an assortment of his better-known images from the past 40-plus years. Social and economic inequity, subjects that Hearst and others have addressed publicly, are undercurrents in the photographer’s work. Having traveled to more than 120 countries, Salagdo is known to capture the realities and struggles of his subjects with his imagery.

Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil hit a six-year high last month and about 1,540 square miles of land were cleared in the region between January and June of this year. As the world’s largest rainforest, it absorbs significant amounts of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Salgado and his wife Lelia Wanick Salgado founded Instituto Terra in 1998 to support the preservation and reforestation of the Brazilian Atlantic Rainforest.

As museums, galleries and other institutions are playing up multi-sensory experiences, so too is Sotheby’s. The Salgado survey will include a musical composition by the French composer Francois-Bernard Mache.

WWD

Spiffing Up for Fall

Statement fashion and dressing up are making a big comeback and leading the way for the fall 2022 menswear season. From chic tailoring and monochromatic black — one of fashionistas’ favorites — to head-turning coats and the return of the ’80s extreme broad shoulder silhouette, the second half is providing a variety of choices for the modern man.  Monochromatic BlackMore from WWDPigalle Paris Men's Spring 2023Thom Browne Men's Spring 2023Kiko Kostadinov Men's Spring 2023 The Chic Suit The Power Shoulder The Skater Jean Head Turning Coats
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hermès Headed to Arizona

Hermès will open its first store in Arizona at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, though not for another two years. Macerich, one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of retail and mixed-use properties, indicated that Hermès will open an 11,000-square-foot store in the south wing of the center, in summer 2024. Hermès confirmed the opening. The luxury brand is also opening a flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Sept. 29 this year.More from WWDMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsA Look Back at Christian LacroixA Look Back at Madame Gres “Hermès is an iconic brand that is synonymous with quality and classic style,...
ARIZONA STATE
WWD

MAC Alum Nick Gavrelis Launches Holistic Beauty Brand, Ieró Beauty

Ieró means “sacred” in Ancient Greek.  For Nick Gavrelis, a MAC Cosmetics alum of more than 18 years who most recently served as the brand’s senior vice president of global product development, the concept of beauty as a sacred practice, or an act of self love, was integral to the genesis of his new brand, Ieró Beauty. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Launching this month is the brand’s first Moonkissed Collection, which consists of four products that range in price from $32 for...
MAKEUP
WWD

WWD

