ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth

By Steven Masso
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1BYi_0hVNf6ng00

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show.

Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

According to the complaint, Soto arrived to the Hidalgo Port of Entry from Mexico and was entering into the United States.

San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram

Soto made entry to the U.S. through the pedestrian lane.

After a primary inspection, Soto was referred for a further inspection where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed a bulge on her abdomen area.

Soto responded to the comments of the bulge by saying she was pregnant, the complaint stated.

She is said to have then exhibited “nervous behavior” and was avoiding eye contact.

A physical search revealed that she was actually wearing a girdle that held a clear package. The package contained a clear cystal-like substance weighing 235.4 grams.

The substance was “presumptive positive for the properties and characteristics” of methamphetamine, the complaint stated.

PD: Man arrested for punching officer in face; cop needed surgery

The girdle also contained a 30-pill bottle of Alprazolam.

With assistance from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), an interview was conducted where Soto stated she was in Reynosa, Mexico. While there, she stated she was at a taco stand for two hours seeking to make money to pay for rent.

She began asking random people about ways to earn money and an “unknown individual” sold her the package for $600. She said she did not know what it contained and what she was suppose to do with it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 23

Stange fruit
4d ago

So she was looking for ways to earn money, and a stranger sold her a clear package for $600?

Reply(1)
5
Joseph LeBeau
4d ago

okay she couldn't pay rent and she bought the drugs for $600 go figure

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

CBP: Smugglers abandon bundles of marijuana in submerged vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized over 300 pounds of marijuana this weekend. On Saturday, agents from the Brownsville station attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban near the Rio Grande in Brownsville but reported that the vehicle drove into the river. Agents reported the driver and passenger were seen […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Feds seize meth worth $2.4M at Texas-Mexico crossing

PROGRESO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $2.4 million at the Progreso International Bridge in Texas. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission, and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment,” Albert Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry, stated in a news release.
PROGRESO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Benito, TX
City
Donna, TX
Donna, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Self-proclaimed Fort Hood soldier arrested after accepting smuggling job through TikTok

A man claiming to be a newly assigned soldier at Fort Hood is facing federal charges after he allegedly accepted a smuggling job through the social media application TikTok. Border Patrol agents arrested Richard Pesantez-Astudilla on Sunday after finding two Mexican citizens hidden inside the trunk of his vehicle as he tried to pass through the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.
FORT HOOD, TX
ValleyCentral

5 arrested, driver wanted after car chase, DPS says

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people are in custody after a car chase that occurred in Palmview and ended near Mission. Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the attempted smuggling chase happened Monday morning, beginning near 83 and Goodwin and ended on Mile 12 and Western Road. The suspects were in a blue Ford F-150. […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman arrested for DWI after wrecking with police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested early Sunday after colliding with another vehicle driven by a Brownsville police officer. Kadisha Nicole Avilez, 24, was driving a black Mazda and failed to stop in time at a red light on Old Port Isabel Road. Avilez rear-ended an unmarked pickup […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Shooting#Valleycentral#The Homeland Security
CBS DFW

81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
CORSICANA, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kurv.com

Los Fresnos Man Convicted On Numerous Animal Cruelty Charges

A Los Fresnos man who claimed to be operating a rescue shelter for dogs has been found guilty of animal cruelty. A Cameron County jury Friday found Steven Woodington guilty of 19 counts of animal cruelty. The verdict comes almost three years after Woodington was arrested. Cameron County Animal Control...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KXAN

Texas State Guard troops arrive at El Paso migrant busing site

City officials say they're trying to prevent migrants from being released onto the streets, will continue to assist "regardless of who is transporting" them. Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the military personnel assisting migrants in Downtown El Paso were members of the Texas State Guard. A previous version incorrectly identified them as members of the Texas Army National Guard:
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

$2.4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $2.4 million hidden within a passenger car."Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP's border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and referred him for secondary examination. That's when officers discovered the drugs within the gas tank. They seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
PROGRESO, TX
ValleyCentral

Officer found guilty for misuse of information

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An officer was found guilty this morning in Brownsville for misuse of official information. After a one-week trial, Alfredo Avalos was found guilty by a jury on two counts of misuse of official information. Avalos was sentenced by Judge Ricardo Adobatti to four years probation and a $1,000 fine to be […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy