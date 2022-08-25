ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Experts say drivers can be cautiously optimistic about falling gas prices

By Hannah Brandt
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BQhM_0hVNf5ux00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Drivers are getting some relief as gas prices go down. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is now just below $4.

Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

As we roll into election season, the Biden administration hopes drivers are pumped by the drop in prices.

“65 consecutive days of decline, so yes a bit of much needed breathing room,” White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said.

Bernstein says President Joe Biden has worked hard to bring costs down for drivers. He points to efforts like the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a waiver that allows more widespread use of gasoline mixed with ethanol, made from corn not crude oil.

“It’s hard to bend a global price. I think we’ve done a lot in that regard,” Bernstein said.

The president’s team wants to see the downward trend continue, but experts say a number of things could send prices back up.

AAA spokesman Andrew Gross says there are two main things impacting the cost of gas in the U.S.

“The driving habits of Americans as well as the global price of oil. And you really can’t impact what’s going on somewhere else around the world,” Gross said.

He also tells people they should keep an eye on the sky, as many American oil refineries are clustered along the Gulf Coast.

“We’re heading into the heart of hurricane season and hurricane season can do a lot of disrupting,” Gross said.

Traffic deaths are up because of risky driver behaviors and safety advocates want to address it

He maintains that leaders like Biden typically can’t do much to control the ups and downs of gas prices. But barring any unexpected global events or hurricane related problems he says drivers should feel cautiously optimistic.

“We should continue to see these moderating gas prices and gasoline fall into a more normal range,” Gross said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Oil Refineries#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Drivers#Aaa#White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KXAN

Periods of heavy rain likely on Tuesday

Tuesday appears to be the wettest day of the week as a Gulf low pressure system moves over the area, producing scattered to numerous heavy downpours and a risk of localized flooding. -- David Yeomans
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy