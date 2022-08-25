ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Chef John Paul Burns’ crawfish tacos

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXX8G_0hVNf0VK00

John Paul Burns is the senior executive chef at downtown Alpharetta’s Carson Kitchen, which is housed in a replica of the old 1848 Milton County Courthouse.

John is a 20-year veteran of the food service industry, having worked at top restaurants across the country. He’s catered big events such as the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and cooked for government dignitaries and touring musicians. He joined Carson Kitchen in January 2022.

He shares a recipe for crawfish tacos. It features crawfish marinated in hot sauce and buttermilk, then topped with a slaw that’s covered in aioli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Betz3_0hVNf0VK00
(Photo by Eugene Dela Cruz)

Carson Kitchen: Crawfish Tacos

Serves 4 (3 Tacos Each)

Ingredients

  • 1.5 lb. Crawfish, cleaned
    • Renders approximately 20 oz. of cooked crawfish meat
  • 12                    Flour tortillas, soft
  • 16 oz.              Buttermilk
  • 16 oz               Hot sauce (Texas Pete, Crystal, Louisiana, chef’s choice!)
  • 2 qt.                Vegetable oil (for frying)

Flour

  • 32 oz.              Rice flour
  • 4 T                  Ranch seasoning (powder)
  • 4 T                   Sriracha powder
  • 4 tsp                Salt
  • 2 tsp                Pepper

Aioli

  • 40 oz.              Mayonnaise
  • 8 tsp                Garlic, chopped
  • 4 T                   BBQ powder
  • 4 oz.                Tarragon vinegar
  • 4                      Blood oranges, juiced
  • 4 tsp               Tarragon, chopped
  • 4 tsp               Pepper

Slaw Mix

  • 4 oz.                Tasso
  • 4 oz.                Pepperoncini, sliced
  • 6 oz                 Red cabbage, shredded
  • 6 oz                 Green cabbage, shredded
  • 16 oz.              Aioli (recipe below)

Process

Crawfish + Flour

  1. Clean crawfish prior to cooking. Place live crawfish in a cooler and cover with water, then drain 2-3 times. Discard debris and dead crawfish.
  2. Fill a 4-quart stock pot with water and bring it to a rolling boil. Add crawfish and boil for 15 minutes. As soon as small gaps start to appear between the head and the tail on the largest crawfish, they are done. Turn off heat.
  3. While the crawfish is boiling and before it is cooled, begin preparing the flour, aioli and slaw mix.
  4. Pour buttermilk and hot sauce into a large bowl and mix together.
  5. In a separate bowl, combine components for the flour (rice flour, ranch seasoning, Sriracha powder, salt and pepper) and mix together.
  6. Peel crawfish .
  7. Take crawfish meat, place it in the buttermilk and hot sauce bowl to give it a full bath. Let it marinate in there for 1 hour before removing.
  8. Heat fryer oil to 350-375 degrees. If pan-frying, heat oil in a skillet to 350 degrees.
  9. Once marinated for 1-hour, remove from the liquid and dredge in the flour mix until fully covered.
  10. Take flour-covered crawfish meat and place in the fryer or skillet and fry until golden brown throughout. Place paper towels on a clean plate. Remove crawfish from oil once done and place on paper towels to absorb any excess oil.

Aioli

  1. Mix chopped garlic, chopped tarragon, BBQ powder, and pepper together.
  2. In a blender, add spice mix, mayonnaise, and blood orange juice.
  3. Blending at a low speed, stream in tarragon vinegar until totally incorporated and the result is a creamy consistency. Set aside.

Slaw Mix

  1. Cut tasso ham into thin strips, ¼” length.
  2. Cut cabbage head into quarters, then slice quarters into thin strips. Approximately ⅛”.
  3. Slice pepperoncini into ⅛” strips.
  4. In a medium-sized bowl, mix cut ham, cabbage, and pepperoncini together with aioli until evenly coated.

For Serving

  1. Heat up flour tortillas in a warm skillet.
  2. Remove from heat, and begin building the taco.
  3. Fill flour tortillas with approx. 5 oz. of crawfish.
  4. Add approx. 4 oz. of the slaw mix to each taco.
  5. Enjoy with your favorite beverage!

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe for free .

The post Chef John Paul Burns’ crawfish tacos appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Quick Bites: 8ARM closes early, plus more restaurant news

Virginia-Highland favorite 8ARM closed over the weekend, more than a month earlier than expected. The Ponce de Leon Avenue restaurant, created by the late Angus Brown, announced in June it would permanently close after its BeltLine-adjacent property was sold for redevelopment. Co-owner Skip Engelbrecht told the AJC that the original plan to have different chefs […] The post Quick Bites: 8ARM closes early, plus more restaurant news appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Wild Heaven launches collaborative beer series celebrating Atlanta’s culinary community

Anyone who visited a pop-up or food truck from the ‘underground’ dining scene in Atlanta has likely done so at a brewery. Breweries provide the space for these chefs to share some of the most unique dishes in the city which can be paired with some of the most unique beers. But as of this […] The post Wild Heaven launches collaborative beer series celebrating Atlanta’s culinary community appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Butterfly Experience returns to Dunwoody Nature Center in September

This year, the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Experience will be a cooler experience — in a lot of ways. Normally held in early August, the two-day event is now being held Sept. 10-11 to take advantage of cooler weather and is continuing the tradition of being spread over a two-day period, according to Darcy Johnson, […] The post Butterfly Experience returns to Dunwoody Nature Center in September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide

With almost 100 chefs at multiple venues across the city over five days, the 11th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival could feel daunting, but we’ve got a handy “survival guide” to help you savor the event. 🕯️Get Intimate: This year’s festival actually kicks off Sept. 13 with the first in a series of Intimate […] The post Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: A Survival Guide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Alpharetta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Alpharetta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Alpharetta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock

The Interlock has signed new tenants for phase two of the West Midtown project at the intersection of Ethel and Northside Drive. Recently signed new leases for phase two include Starbucks, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Salon Lofts and Five Guys. Phase two will be anchored by a 42,000-square-foot Publix grocery store, 670 rooms for Georgia […] The post New tenants announced for phase two of The Interlock  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Weekend Concert Picks for Aug. 25-28

Thurs., Aug 25Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire @ Lakewood Amphitheatre Fri., Aug. 26Lady Gaga @ Truist ParkPlain White T’s @ Chamblee City HallThe Lumineers @ State Farm Arena Sat., Aug. 27The Black Keys with Band of Horses @ Ameris Bank AmphitheatreThree Dog Night @ Atlanta Symphony HallYacht Rock Revue @ Chastain Park (pictured)Grant Green Jr. @ Northside Tavern Sun., Aug. 28The Decemberists @ […] The post Weekend Concert Picks for Aug. 25-28 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker

Where is it? Thirty minutes northeast of Downtown Atlanta in DeKalb County near the intersection of I-85/I-285. What’s the history? The area that would become Tucker was settled in the 1820s, but it wasn’t until the 1880s when Seaboard Railroad built a line through north DeKalb that Tucker came into existence as an unincorporated village. […] The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody man honors family with new Hebrew Library

To honor his family, a Dunwoody man has helped Brookhaven’s Chabad Israeli Center build a new library.  The center, which has been in Brookhaven since 2016 and serves as a community center for Hebrew speakers and people who have moved to the area from Israel, held a grand opening for the new Hebrew Library on […] The post Dunwoody man honors family with new Hebrew Library appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#John Paul#Tacos#Crawfish#Texas Pete#Food Drink#Crystal#Pepper Aioli 40 Oz#Pepper Slaw Mix
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Off the Tracks mural festival coming to Kirkwood this fall

Heads up Kirkwood, your walls are about to get a lot more colorful. On October 26, Off the Tracks Inc. will enlist artists to paint five new murals and crosswalk designs. Founded by artists Carrie Padgett (@imakebigart) and Adam Stephenson (@tiltandfade), Off The Tracks is an art nonprofit that aims to install murals, sculptures, and […] The post Off the Tracks mural festival coming to Kirkwood this fall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody sets theme for holiday lights

Dunwoody will host another year of holiday lights at Brook Run Park with a new theme: “Candy Land.”  The Dunwoody City Council viewed an $80,000 contract for installation of its third year of holiday lights at its Aug. 22 meeting. The contract is to Chitwood Studios, who did the lights last year, and includes a […] The post Dunwoody sets theme for holiday lights appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Aug. 19-21

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 122 (and counting) underground dining events with 58 ITP and 64  OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Aug. 19-21 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

What’s on the menu at Food That Rocks

Food That Rocks, a tasting event that celebrates Sandy Springs restaurants, returns today and Saturday for three sessions at City Springs. Here’s a look at some of the featured chefs and restaurateurs. Jamie Adams, il Giallo Osteria & Bar Title: Chef/owner What will you serve at Food That Rocks? Short rib ravioli Who or what […] The post What’s on the menu at Food That Rocks appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Neighbors donate gas grill to new Sandy Springs Fire Station No. 2

Representatives from 11 Sandy Springs neighborhoods stopped by the nearly completed Fire Station No. 2 to present a large gas barbecue grill they funded for firefighters who will be stationed there. Fire Chief Keith Sanders gave a tour to the neighbors and explained how the Fire Department works and what new tools have been installed […] The post Neighbors donate gas grill to new Sandy Springs Fire Station No. 2 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Catching up with Carmen Agra Deedy: The beloved children’s author has three new books on the way

Decatur children’s author Carmen Agra Deedy spent the pandemic like most people: watching everything on Netflix, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, and cooking.  Deedy spent an inordinate amount of time on Facebook, hosting a nightly virtual dinner in character as a down-home, bosomy waitress named Rita. She would tell a story, post a recipe and photo, […] The post Catching up with Carmen Agra Deedy: The beloved children’s author has three new books on the way appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Pulling strings with puppeteer Raymond Carr

It all began on the stage of a megachurch in southern California. Two boys crouched behind a simple stage, puppets at the ready. The music kicked on and the performance began. This was a normal day of worship for brothers Raymond and Jon Carr. Their parents, both youth ministers, performed in a clown ministry alongside […] The post Pulling strings with puppeteer Raymond Carr  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Chef Jamie Adams’ Chicken alla Romano

Chef Jamie Adams is the culinary mind behind il Giallo Osteria & Bar and G’s Pizzeria in Sandy Springs, as well as Lagarde American Eatery in Chamblee (with another location planned for Milton). Previously, Adams spent almost 20 years with Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, working first at Pricci and then the former restaurant Veni Vidi […] The post Chef Jamie Adams’ Chicken alla Romano appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Susan Booth reflects on her years with Alliance Theatre

After 21 years, Susan Booth is leaving her position as Jennings Hertz Artistic Director at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, heading to the Goodman Theatre in Chicago in a similar role. It’s somewhat of a homecoming, as she served as director of new play development there from 1993 to 2001. But she’s not quietly slipping out a […] The post Susan Booth reflects on her years with Alliance Theatre appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Black bear spotted in Dunwoody

Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears.  In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m.  “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

‘Estamos Aquí’ campaign aims to spotlight Latino stories ahead of midterms

The stories of the more than 1 million Latinos living in Georgia are complex and too important to simply be used to check a box. Instead, their stories of vibrancy and success despite significant struggles can be used to shape Georgia’s future.   That’s a message Gigi Pedraza, executive director and founder of Latino Community Fund […] The post ‘Estamos Aquí’ campaign aims to spotlight Latino stories ahead of midterms appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Artist Stacey Brown goes with the flow

Leaning over a drafting table in the cozy attic studio at his home, artist Stacey Brown works quickly. Confident, bold brush strokes layer watercolors in quick succession across the page. Gradually, an image of a man begins to appear. Brown has years of experience and it is obvious that these compositions come naturally to him. […] The post Artist Stacey Brown goes with the flow appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy