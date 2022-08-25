ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton equipment and apparel to be sold on Amazon

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
 4 days ago

Peloton strikes deal with Amazon

Researchers are constantly finding additional benefits to exercising. Earlier this year, The Hill reported that exercising can take care of “the inflammation that leads to elevated blood glucose and the development and progression of diabetes and clinical depression” which is a symptom of long COVID-19.

In a groundbreaking move, Peloton announced that, for the first time, the company will partner with another retailer to help broaden its customer base. As of today, you can buy Peloton equipment and apparel on Amazon.

A brief history of Peloton

Peloton Interactive was founded a decade ago. After raising nearly 4 million dollars in seed money throughout 2012, the company sold its first bike for $1,500 on Kickstarter in 2013. A year later, the company released its first internet-connected bike. This revolutionary idea made it possible for people to take studio-quality classes in their own homes. There was an explosion in sales. The Peloton bike became so popular that the brand name became synonymous with the product, much in the way facial tissues are called Kleenex.

Over the next few years, the beloved fitness company grew. It released a treadmill, strength training accessories, fitness apparel and more. A brand once known slowly for its innovative exercise bikes became a comprehensive yet exclusive, one-stop supplier for everything you need to work out in your own home.

A long series of tiny troubles plagued the company

In 2019, the company had its first ripple of trouble for using copyrighted music without proper synchronization licenses in its videos. Then, a controversial ad that was supposed to be a celebration of personal achievement was interpreted by some to be superficial. Also, a couple of prominent TV show plot lines portrayed Peloton in a less than flattering light, which created even more trouble for the company.

Peloton’s hardships translated to savings for the customer

While the high quality of Peloton’s products never diminished, the constant struggles eventually impacted the company. This caused major shake-ups that culminated in CEO John Foley stepping down from his position earlier this year. This began a period of Peloton testing new price structures. The consumer was treated to purchasing options that could result in a savings of several hundred dollars. Even better, starting today, Peloton products are available on Amazon. This partnership is a trial run for the company, but if it proves to be successful, it may open doors for the deep discounts and superior service that Amazon is known for.

Top Peloton products you can find on Amazon today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEjyy_0hVNeqqI00

Original Peloton Bike

This is the game-changing cardio bike that Peloton is known for. It has everything you need to have a high-end studio workout experience in your own home.

Peloton Guide

Strength training is essential to any fitness program. This AI-enabled device uses advanced technology to create an idealized strength-training program for you.

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoe

To get the best workout on your Peloton bike, you need an appropriate pair of shoes. These lightweight offerings quickly clip onto your pedals so you can experience the maximum benefit of your workout.

Peloton Cycling Shoes

This second option for cycling shoes features three adjustable straps so you can get a secure fit in seconds. They have a slightly lower price than the Altos cycling shoe.

Peloton Heart Rate Band

The wireless Peloton heart rate band gives you an in-the-moment assessment of your exercise intensity. It has a comfortable fit and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Peloton Bike Mat

It’s best to put a mat beneath your bike to keep it secure and stationary and to protect your floor. This mat is 72 inches by 36 inches to give you plenty of room to position your bike.

Peloton Reversible Workout Mat

Just like your bike, it’s best for you to work out on a mat. No matter what your workout preference is, this mat is rugged enough to provide a durable cushion.

Peloton Dumbbells

Besides bikes, Peloton has dumbbells. The square design of these weights means they will never roll away when you set them down.

Peloton Light Weights

For a lighter workout, these weights are ideal. They have a sweat-proof grip and come in 1-pound, 2-pound or 3-pound options.

Peloton Glass Water Bottle

Peloton’s glass water bottle keeps your water pure while you work out. The nonslip silicone sleeve helps protect your bottle from minor damage.

Peloton Yoga Blocks

You can literally step up your yoga game with these EVA foam yoga blocks. Use them to modify your poses as necessary.

Peloton Yoga Strap

This 6-foot adjustable yoga strap is used to increase your range of motion and build your confidence. It is made of durable nylon with corrosion-resistant zinc alloy rings.

Peloton Women’s Tulip Run Short

These 4-inch women’s shorts feature a zipper closure and are made of 86% polyester and 14% spandex.

Peloton Men’s Lined Turin Short

The classic, easy fit of these 8-inch shorts ensures a comfortable workout for men.

Peloton Women’s Cadent Short

If you prefer a tight fit while working out, these 7-inch shorts for women are seamless to provide a snug, comfortable fit against your skin.

Peloton Women’s Cadent Sports Bra

Support is crucial when exercising. This sports bra has removable pads, a scoop neck and an open back for a tight, close-body fit.

Peloton Men’s Striving Short Sleeve

Sometimes, all you want is a classic workout T-shirt that has a floating fit. This offering gives you exactly that.

Peloton Core Sweat Towel Set

If you’re doing it right, you’re going to sweat. These absorbent towels will get you dry when the workout is over.

Peloton Standard Sweatband

There’s nothing that can bring a workout to a grinding halt faster than sweat in the eye. This one-size-fits-all headband will prevent that.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

