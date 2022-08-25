ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarring Satellite Images Show Lake Powell's Drastic Changes

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: NASA

NASA has released new satellite images of Lake Mead's record-low water levels . The photos show a comparison over the last five years.

12 News reported that the photos show the lake in August of 2017, when the water was the highest it has been in the last decade, and in August of 2020, at the lake's lowest level.

NASA said, "On August 2022, the surface elevation was 3,533.3 feet, more than 166 feet below full pool. These natural-color Landsat images show the lake in summer 2017 vs. Summer 2022."

The August 2017 photo captured Glen Canyon Dam, when the water level was 3,633.04. The photo from August of 2022 shows Glen Canyon Dam with an elevation nearly 98 feet lower at 3,535.38

Check out the jarring comparison below:

Photo: NASA

Lake Powell is currently only filled to just 26 percent capacity, the lowest it has been since 1967.

