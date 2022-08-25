ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

Police warn of pet python on the loose

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Duquesne police are warning residents about a 5-foot-7 python that's on the loose in the city.

Investigators learned a man was walking his pet python on Wednesday when it got away from him.

The snake still hasn't been found as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are warning the public because they said there are kids and people with pets out enjoying the warmer weather and they want residents to be cautious.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked to stay away and call police.

