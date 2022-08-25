Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Vols eager to open football season Thursday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Game week has arrived on Rocky Top as the Tennessee football team kicks off the 2022 campaign Thursday night in Neyland Stadium. After a month of fall camp and preseason training, the squad has begun implementing game preparations for the long-awaited season opener against Ball State.
“Hoops for Hope” makes a triumphant return
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, “Hoops for Hope” has officially returned, and the Tennessee Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams couldn’t be more excited. Saturday’s event benefited the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. It was all smiles...
Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
Knoxville College announces 31st president
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historically black college in Knoxville has announced its new president. The Knoxville College Board of Trustees shared that Leonard L. Adams Jr. would be taking over the role. Adams graduated from the college in 1994, according to the college’s website. In June, officials with...
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say. Denise Renee Patterson was last seen on June 30 at KARM on North Broadway. Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other...
First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing scattered downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The cold front doesn’t cool us down, so much as rip away the humidity. The forecast for the Vols season opener is warm but totally dry.
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Christina Strange Ivy called a friend for help when her car broke down. Vols set to debut new halftime light show that no other school has. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new light show will...
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Marine MudRun is back and going to be more muddy and challenging than ever before. Hosted by the Marine Corps League, a spokesperson said that the 5K run would consist of three miles of off-road running, which includes obstacles, hills and more mud pits than in previous years. It will take place on Sept. 10 at Melton Hill Park, 3230 Williams Bend Road.
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
Steamy with isolated storms today, ahead of a front’s scattered, stronger storms tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot, humid day creating isolated storms, but a front moves in more storms Tuesday and then will move down the humidity. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, due to the risk of some damaging wind. Join us on the...
Spotty rain chances this afternoon, otherwise sunny and hot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to the weekend! Overall, this weekend has sunshine being the biggest winner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for bringing an assault rifle onto Christian Academy of Knoxville’s campus, an incident report obtained by WVLT News stated. According to the report, law enforcement got a tip saying Aidan Eldridge “wasn’t in his right mind” and was “enroute [SIC]...
The heat sticks around with a few more evening storms Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat cranks back up Sunday with a few more evening rain and storms. A cold front arrives later this week bringing us a break in the humidity but not so much the temperatures. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
