KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to the weekend! Overall, this weekend has sunshine being the biggest winner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO