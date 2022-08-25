Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

Appearing to float in midair, a stunning midcentury modern home in Minnesota is this week's most popular listing on Realtor.com®. Built in 1959 atop a steel bridge over a creek, this three-bedroom home is expected to go on the market soon for $750,000. With no interior photos yet available, the home managed to captivate the internet. We're intrigued, too, because the listing says it also comes with an indoor pool.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO