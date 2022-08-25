Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American...
MySanAntonio
Making It Easier to Find Affordable Housing in Texas and North Carolina
(BPT) - Finding an affordable rental home that accepts a voucher in Texas and North Carolina communities may get easier, thanks to Fannie Mae. Fannie Mae’s new initiative, Expanded Housing Choice (EHC), seeks to expand the number of landlords who accept Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Renters often struggle to find affordable rental housing that accepts a voucher in their communities.
MySanAntonio
California to bake in 113-degree heat as records fall in U.S. West
Record-breaking temperatures are expected to bake the U.S. West this week including in Southern California and Arizona, where more than 30 million people are already sweltering while facing an excessive heat watch. Temperatures are forecast to soar to about 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) just east of San Diego and...
MySanAntonio
Minnesota Midcentury Home Floating Above a Creek Is the Week's Most Popular Listing
Appearing to float in midair, a stunning midcentury modern home in Minnesota is this week's most popular listing on Realtor.com®. Built in 1959 atop a steel bridge over a creek, this three-bedroom home is expected to go on the market soon for $750,000. With no interior photos yet available, the home managed to captivate the internet. We're intrigued, too, because the listing says it also comes with an indoor pool.
MySanAntonio
El Arroyo, Austin restaurant famous for funny signs, is expanding across Texas
One of Austin's most famous restaurants is moving its well-known sign far past the city limits—or, at least, a version of that sign. Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple locations in Texas, the first of which in New Braunfels likely at the end of 2023, according to owners Ellis and Paige Winstanley.
