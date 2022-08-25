Read full article on original website
your mom
3d ago
3 things to know: it’s not free as working taxpayers are paying for it, it is going to raise inflation, and those targeted for it aren’t learning anything about accountability for their own voluntary promises. Question- exactly how much of someone else’s labor and goods are you entitled to? Asking for a friend…
Parents, you have homework! Why you need to check and freeze your child's credit
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Would you give a credit card to an elementary school kid? No, of course not. But credit cards are “given” to kids when a scammer steals their Social Security number and opens up lines of credit using the stolen numbers. Back-to-school means every parent...
Biden's student loan forgiveness announcement draws different reactions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Biden is canceling some student loan debt for some and also extending a pause on federal student loan payments for the last time through the end of 2022. Some people say this is a good thing. Others, think this will have negative impacts on the...
Thousands of students return back to the classroom in the Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The first day of schools is in the books and school districts around the Triad said it went off with only minor issues. In Guilford County Schools, acting superintendent Whitney Oakley said many things went smoothly. Oakley went to several schools and greeted students as they walked in.
wfmynews2.com
WS/FCS shares its plan to close learning gaps for Spanish-speaking students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Light is shed on the Latino and Hispanic students at Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools just two days from the first day of school. Winston Salem Forsyth County schools are making a commitment to focus more on the educational success of Spanish-speaking students. Julie Wilson is the...
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
BLOG | First day of school in the Triad!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first day of school in the Triad and we're sharing all the back-to-school moments!. Check out all the first-day-of-school outfits from across the Triad! These students are looking sharp! Want to share a photo? Download the WFMY News 2 app and look for the submission form on the home page.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages
MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
Inflation impacts back-to-school shoppers at Tanger Outlets
MEBANE, N.C. — School is officially back in session Monday for most students, which means many families took advantage of this past weekend to do some back-to-school shopping. WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke to parents at Tanger Outlets Sunday about how inflation has impacted their shopping. It...
wfmynews2.com
Body language to look out for as your child starts to make new friends
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is the first day of school for many Triad students. Even though many kids know their classmates, there may be a few new faces, or there might be classmates that your children would like to get to know better. Some children might have difficulty making...
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
2 Your Well-Being: Understanding ovarian cancer risks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Expect to start seeing a lot of teal across the Triad in the next few days. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It's important everyone knows the signs and possible risk factors. Dr. Kelly Leggett, Cone Health's Chief Clinical Tranformation Officer and an OBGYN, joined 2 Your Well-Being to share what people need to know.
Inflation bonds are paying 9.62% interest. Should you invest?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is known for shrinking your money, but there is a way to cash in and thanks to inflation. It’s a government-backed bond, the Series I bond. “The I-bond is gaining a lot of attention right now because it does something unique and different than other bonds that are out there, it has an inflation rate factored in,” said Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial.
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
Back-to-school: How to pack a healthy lunch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is nearly back in session for most Triad students. Along with assuring children have all the supplies and vaccinations necessary, parents have another important component to consider--school lunches. While many students consume food provided by the school, there are many who prefer to bring their...
nypressnews.com
NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) for...
Winston-Salem confederate statue debate makes in front of the state supreme court
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rekindled debate over a Triad confederate monument made its way to our state Supreme Court Monday. The statue that used to sit outside the old Winston-Salem Courthouse came down three years ago and has been in storage ever since. Attorneys for the City of Winston-Salem...
How one local small business is going strong after 30 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 30 years ago a pet store opened its doors and redefined what a pet store is. "Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said general manager Alison Schwartz, "but the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."
Beasley, Manning ‘strongly condemn’ North Carolina Democrats’ Israel/Palestine resolution
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is one place that some prominent Democrats in North Carolina didn’t want to go politically – Israel – yet some members of their party have dragged them there anyway, a conundrum Republicans are happy to point out. Jewish organizations are suggesting that Democrats in the state were ignoring their interests […]
