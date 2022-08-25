ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

School renovation discovery reveals untold story of Texas hero, Japanese POW during WWII

By Karley Cross, Annabelle Tuggle
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MlXIa_0hVNdxzA00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) — The old Lincoln Middle School building, which will soon be known as ‘ Abilene Heritage Square ‘ first broke ground more than two years ago . During recent renovations, regular vandalism and items from past students were expected to be found. What was a surprise was a name written in the cement on the roof.

Frank “Foo” Fujita was an Abilene High School Student, graduating in 1938. Some 84 years later, his life, story and accomplishments continue to influence and inspire many. Local historian, Jay Moore and friend to the Fujita family, Charles Foster, are just two among those who know Fujita as an ‘Abilene hero.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074jYa_0hVNdxzA00

In March 1942, Fujita and his fellow soldiers were captured by the Japanese in the south Pacific while he was serving as a Sergeant in the National Guard during World War II. Moore told KTAB/KRBC that before Fujita served, he was just your typical student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Vx5h_0hVNdxzA00

➤Lincoln Middle building rebranded, plans to house new education, entertainment venues

“His first passion, really, was art,” Moore said.

Fujita joined the Texas National Guard shortly after graduation. Four years later, he was forced to work for Japan as a Prisoner of War (POW).

“They treated him terrible,” Moore said. “They forced him to labor 18 hours a day sometimes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxUpp_0hVNdxzA00

Foster said the reason Fujita was treated so badly was because, “It was unthinkable, to them, that someone with a Japanese bloodline would take arms against Japan.”

At the time, very few to none knew where this group of soldiers went. Friends and family were worried about him, including Foster’s family.

Come September 1945, Fujita was finally liberated by American soldiers. He spent three-and-a-half years as a POW.

“He was so excited to be liberated that he actually, fully clothed, jumped into Sugama Bay to swim out to the ship that was coming to liberate them and nearly drowned,” Moore explained.

When he got home, Foster said his family was relieved to see their friend again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUYmw_0hVNdxzA00
“Photograph of Fujita taken by the Japanese at POW Camp ‘Fukuoka #2’ to be used for identification purposes.” The Secret Prison Diary of Frank ‘Foo’ Fujita (University of North Texas Press)

“He was just thrilled to be alive,” Foster said. “And oh, they were happy for him.”

Historians discovered that Fujita’s high school passion for art helped him during this time. He is said to have drawn and document what was happening around him.

“His drawings were of the surroundings and what was going on in the Prisoner of War camp,” explained Dennison Bruno, one of Fujita’s last living family members in Abilene.

After Fujita would draw these pictures, Bruno said he, “hid it in the walls of that building that he would be held a prisoner in,” to hide them from the Japanese.

Fujita brought back these drawings, and now, they are located at the Discovery Center on Butternut Street. Fujita was known as a hero for enduring the hardship that he went through because of his ethnicity.

“The fact that he survived the treatment from the Japanese is amazing,” Bruno said.

Fujita would later move on to serve in the Korean War (1950-1953) and finish out his career as an illustrator for the Air Force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465hLj_0hVNdxzA00

More like this: ➤A look back: Height of COVID-19 pandemic in the Big Country

This Abilene hero passed away in 1996, but his story is still being told through the simple carving on the roof of the building where he attended high school.

“He is a genuine American hero,” Foster claimed.

Click here to learn more about the book telling Fujita’s story, “Foo: A Japanese-American Prisoner of the Rising Sun: The Secret Prison Diary of Frank ‘Foo’ Fujita.”

A memorial with Fujita’s name on it is sitting in front of the old courthouse building, along with the names of the other lost battalion’s during World War II.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
colemantoday.com

Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners

Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
SANTA ANNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Of War#Vandalism#September 1945#Education#Japanese#Ktab#Lincoln Middle School#The National Guard#The Texas National Guard
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
SWEETWATER, TX
KXAN

KXAN

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy