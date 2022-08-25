The Rice Owls take on the USC Trojans to open up their 2022 college football season, which is a challenge for head coach Mike Bloomgren. There was modest improvement last year for Bloomgren and the Rice program, going 4-8, but facing the Trojans — a Pac-12 contender — could prove to be difficult. Not only that, the Trojans have a lot of talented new faces. Bloomgren opened up on how to prepare for USC, a team with many transfers under new head coach Lincoln Riley.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO