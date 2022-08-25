ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC vs Rice football: Owls coach Mike Bloomgren details biggest challenge playing Trojans to open 2022 season

The Rice Owls take on the USC Trojans to open up their 2022 college football season, which is a challenge for head coach Mike Bloomgren. There was modest improvement last year for Bloomgren and the Rice program, going 4-8, but facing the Trojans — a Pac-12 contender — could prove to be difficult. Not only that, the Trojans have a lot of talented new faces. Bloomgren opened up on how to prepare for USC, a team with many transfers under new head coach Lincoln Riley.
247Sports

USC Trojans announce 2022 football captains

As the USC football team continues to take care of business while gearing up for Saturday's season opener, head coach Lincoln Riley revealed after Tuesday's practice that the team handled another preseason obligation recently. The players elected four captains for the 2022 season: sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, redshirt senior offensive lineman Justin Dedich, junior defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and senior linebacker Shane Lee. It's a first-time honor for all four.
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week

Instant Analysis of USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down all of the news and notes from practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
