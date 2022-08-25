August 29, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Rowdies were able to exact some measure of revenge Saturday night as they prevailed over Orange County SC 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s USL Championship Final. The Rowdies fell to Orange County by an identical score during the 2021 finale. Despite going down a man just before the hour mark, Tampa Bay held on to win behind goals by Leo Fernandes and Dayonn Harris. Sebastian Guenzatti nearly found the net before Orange County defender Ian Hoffman buried it into his own goal. An announced 6,714 fans came out to Al Lang Stadium for the championship rematch, with many staying for a post-match fireworks show along the St. Petersburg waterfront.

