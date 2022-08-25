Read full article on original website
Related
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has yet to release names of those involved in deadly crash
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News pressed for answers about a deadly crash that killed a Mount Vernon police officer last week. Seven days later, and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office still won’t release who was driving the truck that allegedly blew through a stop sign, hitting and killing Officer Ivan Lopez.
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle they say struck motorcycle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida state troopers are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run crash in Escambia County. Troopers say it happened just before 11 last night on Massachusetts Avenue. Officials say the driver of a vehicle coming out of the Marcus Lake subdivision failed to see the motorcycle, hitting the rider.
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: South Alabama woman shoots husband during domestic dispute
Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night.
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
An Alabama woman labeled as a person of interest in a Florida double homicide died Friday after the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase. An Alabama man also sought in the Thursday slayings was captured a short while later trying to hide in a Dollar Tree. But...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Baltimore Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a busy morning for Mobile police, as they investigate the Port City’s latest shooting. We’re told it happened here along the 1100 block of Baltimore Street near Kelly Street. The emergency call coming in just after 1 a.m. According to officials on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Solemn Saturday funeral service for fallen Mount Vernon police officer
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement filled a Foley church Saturday morning to remember Officer Ivan Lopez. Heartfelt and trembling words from both his daughters, and dozens of agencies sat in the pews, some who knew Lopez and even some who didn’t. Those who’ve stood...
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week. “Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
Funny video shows Alabama deputy’s unexpected – and hungry - visitors
Sheriff’s Deputies deal with a wide variety of issues during the course of their day. But goats? That’s a new one. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a video showing an unexpected experience deputy Casey Thrower had with some hungry goats. According to the Sheriff’s Department,...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD on the scene of a deadly shooting near Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person is dead. Mobile Police are on the scene investigating at this time. This is a developing news story and...
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
police1.com
Watch: Hungry goat takes over patrol car, snacks on Ala. deputy’s paperwork
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy was serving civil papers on Friday, Aug. 26, when he heard a ruckus coming from his patrol car. Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his car to find a pair of hoofed burglars taking over the vehicle, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One goat was climbing through the driver’s side door while the other kept watch from the atop the hood.
WALA-TV FOX10
Child playing with cigarette lighter believed to be source of deadly Irvington fire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In reviewing the deaths of two young children in a mobile home fire last week, investigators ruled out foul play and determined that the boys’ mother was no reckless or negligent. Sgt. Mark Bailey said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that one of...
WALA-TV FOX10
30-year-old man dies in Springhill Avenue shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Garnett Avenue and Springhill Avenue. Police said it was just before 3:30 p.m. when officers arrived at a parking lot at 1358 Springhill Ave. where they found the victim,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Ex-con accused of multiple carjackings attempts, violent assault and chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in jail after a string of carjacking attempts and a police chase. On Sunday, Mobile Police responded to a report of a robbery at a restaurant on University Boulevard. According to court documents, John Beck is an ex-con and served more than...
Mobile County teenager passes away nearly two years after critical injuries in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County teenager who’s been in medical care for the last two years has passed away. Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, August 23rd. Her mother held out hope that her daughter could continue to improve. Her […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
Comments / 0