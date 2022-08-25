ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle they say struck motorcycle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida state troopers are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run crash in Escambia County. Troopers say it happened just before 11 last night on Massachusetts Avenue. Officials say the driver of a vehicle coming out of the Marcus Lake subdivision failed to see the motorcycle, hitting the rider.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Solemn Saturday funeral service for fallen Mount Vernon police officer

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement filled a Foley church Saturday morning to remember Officer Ivan Lopez. Heartfelt and trembling words from both his daughters, and dozens of agencies sat in the pews, some who knew Lopez and even some who didn’t. Those who’ve stood...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week. “Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
MOSS POINT, MS
police1.com

Watch: Hungry goat takes over patrol car, snacks on Ala. deputy’s paperwork

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy was serving civil papers on Friday, Aug. 26, when he heard a ruckus coming from his patrol car. Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his car to find a pair of hoofed burglars taking over the vehicle, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One goat was climbing through the driver’s side door while the other kept watch from the atop the hood.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

30-year-old man dies in Springhill Avenue shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Garnett Avenue and Springhill Avenue. Police said it was just before 3:30 p.m. when officers arrived at a parking lot at 1358 Springhill Ave. where they found the victim,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL

