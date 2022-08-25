ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy