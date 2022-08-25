ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
Detroit News

John Boll, real estate investor, philanthropist, dies at 93

John Boll, who turned a small construction business into one of the world's largest mobile community management companies, died last Wednesday, his family said. Mr. Boll was also a philanthropist who supported charities in Detroit, Colorado and Florida. He was surrounded by family when he died in Detroit. He was...
msn.com

There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit

Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
MetroTimes

Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party

You can say a lot about Big Sean, but you can't say he doesn't love Detroit or the kids. The Grammy award-winning artist returned to Detroit for the 4th Annual DON Weekend, a three-day long charity event presented by the rapper, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.
Cars 108

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tacos, burritos, and “Seaviche”: A known Detroit deli expands their menu

The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit offers a variety of options from breakfast sandwiches to triple-decker clubs to peach cobbler. Known for their numerous deli sandwiches including their legendary corn beef sandwich, reuben sandwich, and B.B. special, this Detroit restaurant is expanding their menu. The Bread Basket Deli restaurant owner,...
CBS Detroit

Here's a list of construction in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.I-75:Oakland – NB/SB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-7pm.Oakland - SB I-75 Bus Loop, M-59 to Square Lake, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 8am-Sun 5pm.Wayne – SB I-75 CLOSED, 8 Mile to I-375, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl all ramps from 9 Mile to Mack Ave.Wayne - NB I-75, Clay to Caniff, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.Wayne - EB/WB McNichols RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon...
1470 WFNT

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit

The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
plymouthvoice.com

Last outdoor summer concert in Plymouth this weekend

Aug. 29, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The popular band Atomic Radio will cap another season of Music in the Air Concert Series in Plymouth’s Kellogg Park on September 2. The summer fun outdoor concerts started with blues band Motor City Josh just before Memorial Day entertaining countless thousands with live performances each Friday night, starting at 7:00 p.m.
1470 WFNT

Awesome – Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming To The Machine Shop

This is a show you do not want to miss. Actor and comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is coming to The Machine Shop in Flint on Saturday, October 29th. You know Bobcat Goldthwait from multiple Police Academy movies, but did you know that he has also written and directed a number of films and television series, most notably Shakes the Clown (my personal favorite), Sleeping Dogs Lie, World's Greatest Dad, God Bless America, and the horror film Willow Creek?
1470 WFNT

Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country

There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
wrif.com

Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
thevarsitynews.net

1729 Vinewood St Apt 1

Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. BR.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Detroit

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Detroit from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

